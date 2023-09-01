Ace VTOL, an Australian flying car manufacturer based in Perth, has received a substantial $250 million order for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. These vehicles are destined for American flying car showrooms, marking a significant step in the expansion of this innovative transportation technology.

The order was placed by Aeroauto, a company headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, indicating a growing interest in eVTOL aircraft in the United States.

Ace VTOL’s flagship eVTOL aircraft, named the GT Slipstream, is a two-seater flying car that boasts impressive specifications. It promises speeds of up to 270 mph and a range of 300 miles on a single charge. Often referred to as a ‘flying muscle car,’ the GT Slipstream represents an exciting leap forward in personal transportation.

The company aims to introduce this cutting-edge vehicle to the U.S. market as early as 2027, contingent upon receiving certification for test flights from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Notably, the FAA has recently initiated the issuance of airworthiness certificates for electric aerial vehicle (EAV) manufacturers, indicating a regulatory framework for such innovations. Flight testing is already underway in various locations across the United States.

Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Ace VTOL, emphasizing their shared vision of making flying cars accessible and affordable for everyone. He praised both the GT Slipstream and another Ace VTOL vehicle, the Trinity, for their potential to revolutionize travel and daily life.

A prototype of the GT Slipstream is expected to be completed within a year, and pilot training is set to commence initially in collaboration with NerobotX, a Boeing-backed company known for advanced artificial intelligence-driven simulation training.

Aeroauto also revealed plans to increase its investment in Ace VTOL to support the launch of the Trinity, an air taxi variant of Ace’s vehicles. The Trinity is designed to offer remote-piloted transportation for up to five passengers, with provisions for accommodating wheelchair passengers.

Brett Northey, CEO of Ace VTOL, described Aeroauto as the ideal partner for their company, citing Aeroauto’s track record in selling and servicing EAVs with the utmost professionalism. Northey expressed his excitement about collaborating with Aeroauto to introduce eVTOLs into the personal transportation market, underscoring their shared commitment to safety, service quality, and sustainability.

Aeroauto specializes in the sale and servicing of EAVs and is actively involved in the construction and development of vertiports, essential infrastructure for the takeoff, landing, charging, and maintenance of flying vehicles.

This significant order for Ace VTOL demonstrates the growing momentum behind eVTOL technology, with several companies, including Archer Aviation, Doroni Aerospace, Aska, Joby Aviation, MightyFly, Vertical Aerospace, and AutoFlight, already advancing in the development of flying vehicles.

