Google has unveiled its plans to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its virtual assistant, aiming to provide personalized assistance with advanced reasoning and generative functions, according to a company executive who spoke with Reuters. During a hardware event in New York, Google, an Alphabet subsidiary, announced that it intends to integrate generative AI features from its Bard chatbot into its virtual assistant, enhancing its capabilities on mobile devices.

Sissie Hsiao, Vice President of Google Assistant and Bard, emphasized the concept of completing tasks with just a few straightforward questions posed to the virtual assistant, which represents a significant advancement in AI technology. Google joins other tech giants, including Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Microsoft, in the race to incorporate generative AI into both existing and upcoming products.

The upcoming version of Google’s assistant will have access to a mobile phone’s camera and microphone, allowing users to input images or audio into the extensive language model to assist in answering inquiries. However, Google clarified that this new version will not include revenue-generating features as the company is still in the “learning phase” with generative AI.

“We want to learn how to create an exceptional user experience with this technology,” stated the Google Vice President. While Google has not disclosed a specific release date, the company has indicated that the new software will be available to its trusted tester program in the near future. Google plans to offer versions compatible with both Android and Apple’s iOS mobile operating system.

By Impact Lab