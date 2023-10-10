German automotive giant Porsche, in collaboration with investor UP.Partners, has introduced Sensigo, a California-based startup that leverages artificial intelligence to empower automotive service technicians in diagnosing, resolving, and even predicting vehicle repair issues.

Sensigo’s innovative AI-driven service platform and tools have the potential to revolutionize the repair process for both customers and technicians. It aims to enhance the profitability of service centers, reduce repair costs, and mitigate warranty-related risks. This venture marks the second out of six mobility startups that Porsche intends to launch over the next three years, in conjunction with UP.Partners, a Santa Monica-based firm known for investing in and nurturing mobility-focused companies through its affiliates, UP.Ventures and UP.Labs.

The inaugural startup introduced by this dynamic partnership, named Pull Systems, was unveiled in March, specializing in the management of electric vehicle battery performance.

In addition to Porsche, UP.Partners boasts a robust roster of investment partners, including Toyota’s Woven Capital, Alaska Air Group, ARK Invest, and various others. Their portfolio encompasses an array of innovative companies, such as aerial vehicle startups like Skydio and Beta Technologies. Earlier this year, UP.Partners released the “2023 Moving World Report,” a comprehensive study highlighting potential impediments to the ambitions of automakers to produce a substantial volume of electric vehicles, and the timely adoption of these EVs by consumers.

Among the obstacles outlined in the report, a looming shortage of battery raw materials stands out as a critical concern that could lead to government mandates conflicting with manufacturing capabilities—an important macro trend illuminated by the study. Hindrances to the acceleration of EV production and demand in the United States include ongoing disruptions in global supply chains, inadequate vehicle charging infrastructure, and an overburdened electrical grid, all detailed in the comprehensive 120-page report.

By Impact Lab