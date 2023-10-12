In the midst of life’s tranquility, up to 15% of adults in the United States are accompanied by a constant, unwelcome guest: tinnitus. This medical condition manifests as a persistent ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears, which, for many, is a minor annoyance.

However, for nearly 40% of those afflicted, tinnitus is a chronic ailment that significantly diminishes their quality of life. Desperation for relief has sparked intensive research, and now, thanks to groundbreaking work from the University of Michigan’s Kresge Hearing Research Institute, a glimmer of hope is on the horizon.

The latest study, led by Susan Shore, Ph.D., Professor Emerita in Michigan Medicine’s Department of Otolaryngology and U-M’s Departments of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering, delves deep into the intricacies of how our brains process bi-sensory information. The central idea behind this research is to explore whether these processes can be leveraged to develop personalized treatments for tinnitus.

“We’ve always believed that the solution lies in understanding the brain’s mechanisms. It’s about tailoring the approach to harness these mechanisms for tinnitus relief,” commented Shore. The study, published in the esteemed JAMA Network Open, employed a robust double-blind, randomized clinical trial design. From a wide range of tinnitus variations, the research focused on somatic tinnitus, a form experienced by approximately 70% of tinnitus sufferers. This variant involves a significant change in the pitch or volume of phantom sounds when the individual makes physical movements, such as clenching the jaw or pressing the forehead.

“Eligibility criteria were straightforward. We sought individuals grappling with particularly bothersome somatic tinnitus combined with normal-to-moderate hearing loss,” explained Shore. The study enrolled 99 participants who were provided with innovative treatment devices created by in2being, LLC. These devices were distinctive due to their programmability, allowing customization to match each user’s unique tinnitus spectrum. Shore elaborated, “The devices presented each user with their personal tinnitus spectrum, combined with electrical stimulation to create a bi-sensory stimulus. Importantly, both the research team and participants remained unaware of the specific programming.” Over the course of 18 weeks, participants underwent two distinct treatment phases. Initially, they were divided into two groups: one received the bi-sensory treatment, while the other underwent sound-only stimulation (control treatment). For half of this period, they used their devices for thirty minutes daily, followed by a break, and then switched to the other treatment type.

But how do you measure something as intangible as tinnitus? This is where the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) and Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI) questionnaires came into play. These tools assessed the impact of tinnitus on participants’ lives, and the loudness of their tinnitus was also periodically evaluated. The results were unequivocal.

Upon receiving the bi-sensory treatment, participants unanimously reported significant improvements in their quality of life. Handicap scores declined, and the perceived loudness of tinnitus notably diminished. These effects were conspicuously absent during the sound-only stimulation phase. Delving deeper into the data revealed even more promising results. A remarkable 60% of participants experienced a substantial reduction in their tinnitus symptoms after six weeks of active treatment, a response not seen in the control treatment. Shore observed, “Our previous studies hinted at this outcome. The longer the bi-sensory treatment, the more profound the relief.”

In a world where millions contend with the persistent noise of tinnitus, this study shines as a beacon of hope. “The future looks promising. Our findings open the door to employing personalized, bi-sensory stimulation as an effective tinnitus remedy,” Shore concluded on an optimistic note.

The future appears even brighter, as Auricle Inc., granted exclusive licensing rights for the bi-sensory stimulation patents, has sprung into action. Established with the support of Innovation Partnerships, the epicenter of research commercialization endeavors at the University of Michigan, Auricle is forging ahead. Their mission? Acquiring regulatory approvals and introducing Shore’s innovative bi-sensory tinnitus treatment to the world.

For those enduring the torment of tinnitus, the days of silent agony may soon become a thing of the past.

By Impact Lab