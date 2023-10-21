The remarkable Hadrian X, a bricklaying robot, arrives at a construction site seemingly as an ordinary truck. However, it then extends a colossal 32-meter (105-foot) boom arm and commences the precise laying of up to 300 large masonry blocks every hour. This spectacle is truly impressive. We’ve been closely following this Australian innovation since its inception as an excavator-mounted prototype back in 2015. Even at that early stage, it could construct the brick framework for a full-sized home in just two days – a pace approximately 20 times faster than human bricklayers, as reported by Fastbrick Robotics, now known as FBR, the creator of the robot. In 2023, it has transitioned to commercial use. FBR has unveiled its first “next-gen” Hadrian-X system, and during a recent outdoor test build, it achieved a new speed record, maintaining a rate exceeding 300 masonry blocks per hour on a testing and calibration run.

When we extrapolate this impressive rate to the largest blocks the Hadrian X can handle – hefty 45-kilogram (99-pound) monsters measuring 600 x 400 x 300 mm (23.6 x 15.7 x 11.8 in) – we find that this machine has the potential to lay approximately 70 square meters (753 square feet) of vertical wall each hour, roughly equivalent to a quarter of a tennis court. Furthermore, FBR anticipates that it can become even faster, with a rated top speed of 500 blocks per hour.

Upon arriving at a site, the Hadrian X is operated via a tablet, following a CAD plan to lay bricks with precision. Workers load masonry blocks into the back of the truck by the pallet load. Then, “dehacker” robots unpack and, if necessary, cut them to size using a circular saw. Subsequently, the blocks are dispatched one by one down the central shaft of the boom arm, each coated with a special construction adhesive, which replaces traditional mortar. Within 45 minutes, they are firmly in place and dry. Notably, the Hadrian X’s telescoping boom arm is sufficiently long to construct three-story structures from street level without requiring a ladder, and it operates around the clock, even in various weather conditions.

The initial test build, as seen in the video provided, reveals some minor inaccuracies in brick placement around the 1:08 mark. However, considering that this was the very first run for the next-gen robot in a testing and calibration capacity, it’s reasonable to assume that such issues will be swiftly addressed. FBR currently has two more robots under construction, with the first and second units set to travel to the USA for demonstrations and deployment in FBR’s Florida-based “Wall as a Service” business.

The Hadrian X represents a groundbreaking advancement in the construction industry, poised to revolutionize how we approach bricklaying and construction projects.