Bleu Jour, renowned for crafting exceptional mini PCs, is now actively seeking backers to bring their latest innovation, the KUBB mini PC, to life.

Measuring a mere 8cm x 8cm, this device is hailed as the world’s smallest fanless PC powered by the Intel N100 CPU. In addition to its compact size, the KUBB mini PC boasts remarkable features, making it a standout in its category. It operates in complete silence and offers configurations with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and storage options of up to 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD. Under the hood, a four-core 3.4GHz CPU ensures high-performance computing.

Bleu Jour initially made waves in 2014 with their 12cm x 12cm cubic KUBB mini PC, and since then, they’ve introduced a series of successful successors, including the highly acclaimed Bleujour Kubb Gen 8 and Gen 11. The KUBB Mini has progressed through its development stages, from the concept phase in January 2023 to the creation of a prototype in March. Subsequent steps included thermal testing in August and generating a post-production sample in September. Now, the company is seeking to secure over $52,000 (£43,204 precisely) to transition the latest prototype into production. Backers can reserve a device for as little as $250 (equivalent to £203), with shipments scheduled for December 2023.

Blue Jeur posted on its Indiegogo page, “Bleu Jour, established since 2002 in Toulouse, France, is a French I.T. manufacturer specializing in Mini PC. The reason for our crowdfunding is to build our brand awareness and establish a connection with computer enthusiasts. Our mini PC is ready for mass production. We will ship in December 2023, and during this period, we will continue to optimize the product, so stay tuned.”

The latest KUBB Mini is equipped with a microSD card storage unit, two USB 3.2 ports, USB-C, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can effortlessly connect to two monitors at 4K resolution, boasting a 60Hz refresh rate, and offers compatibility with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. This sleek device is available in a spectrum of six colors, including graphite, white, red, bronze, orange, and blue.

One of the most outstanding features of the KUBB Mini is its virtually noiseless operation. While traditional PCs emit around 40dB of noise and mini PCs around 20dB, the KUBB Mini remarkably produces 0dB of noise. This is achieved through a clever heat conduction system that dissipates heat through the chassis, ensuring a quiet and efficient performance.

The KUBB Mini PC promises to redefine compact computing, offering powerful performance in a silent and stylish package. With support from backers, it aims to make its mark in the tech world come December 2023.

By Impact Lab