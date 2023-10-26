Exactly one year ago, Google unveiled an intriguing concept at its I/O developer conference: a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses that aimed to revolutionize the way we communicate. Although this concept lacked a formal name (and still does), it showcased the practicality of digital overlays, with a focus on real-time language translation during conversations. Unlike the earlier Google Glass, this concept emphasized enhancing accessibility in daily communication rather than indulging in magic spells or playful cartoons.

The unique aspect of these AR glasses was their ordinary appearance, breaking away from the cyborg-like aesthetics of previous AR and VR devices. Despite the promising demonstration, Google remained relatively silent about the product since its unveiling.

Fast forward twelve months, and the tech industry has witnessed a transition from AR to AI (artificial intelligence). The focus of Google and many other tech companies has shifted towards AI and machine learning, seemingly distancing themselves from the concept of metaverses and devices such as real-time language translation glasses.

During Google’s recent I/O event, the tech giant emphasized AI significantly, with the term “AI” being mentioned 143 times throughout the event, as counted by CNET. However, it wasn’t AI or even Sundar Pichai’s amusing revelation about hotdogs being tacos that caught the author’s attention during the event.

Instead, it was a feature briefly demonstrated using the new Pixel Fold—the Dual Screen Interpreter Mode. This feature leverages the Pixel Fold’s front and back screens, coupled with the Tensor G2’s processing power, to display simultaneous transcriptions of spoken words and their translations in different languages. The result is a quick and intuitive understanding of conversations in real time, even if the speakers don’t share a common language.

Although the Pixel Fold and AR glasses serve distinct purposes, the Dual Screen Interpreter Mode bears a resemblance to Google’s year-old AR glasses concept. The author expresses eagerness to test this feature when the Pixel Fold officially debuts.

The Pixel Fold is currently available for pre-order, with shipping set to commence next month. However, the translation feature is expected to be officially released in the fall, so those intrigued by this innovative communication tool should stay tuned.

By Impact Lab