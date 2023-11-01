Many critics of electric vehicle (EV) technology have often raised concerns about the potential limitations of range. However, recent advancements in charging infrastructure and battery technology have substantially mitigated these concerns. Now, Tesla’s Semi truck is poised to further alleviate these apprehensions.

In an independent study conducted by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), a Tesla Semi achieved an extraordinary distance of 1,076 miles over a 24-hour period. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the 18-day “Run On Less” program organized by the NACFE and required only three charging stops, with two of those stops taking less than 45 minutes, as reported by Freight Carbon Zero.

During a third stop that lasted slightly over an hour, the Tesla Semi’s battery charge surged from a mere 3% to nearly 90%. Notably, the truck spent 81.8% of its time on the road, with charging breaks accounting for only 11.1% of the journey.

This impressive achievement is a significant milestone for zero-tailpipe-pollution vehicles and has garnered attention from EV enthusiasts. “I’m pro-EV and pro-Tesla, but I never expected the Semi would actually be able to get numbers like this,” remarked one commenter on Electrek. “Such amazing work.”

According to Tesla, the Semi boasts an energy consumption rate of under two kilowatt-hours per mile and offers an impressive single-charge range of 500 miles.

PepsiCo, one of Tesla’s primary Semi customers, has expressed its satisfaction with the performance of the 21 Class 8 trucks it deployed in Sacramento. In addition, Tesla has delivered more Semi trucks for use at other Pepsi facilities, as reported by Electrek.

In a video published by the NACFE in August, Amanda Devoe, PepsiCo Fleet’s transformation and strategy director, highlighted the suitability of the Semi for the company’s deliveries spanning under 100 miles within 12-hour days. “With that duty cycle, we feel that the battery-electric vehicle is most advantageous in our decarbonization strategy,” she emphasized.

Heavy-duty vehicles have long been major contributors to tailpipe pollution, with the trucking industry accounting for 80% of the increase in planet-harming emissions since 2000, according to the International Energy Agency. If the Tesla Semi can consistently deliver results like the recent NACFE study, it could play a vital role in reducing the need for conventional heavy vehicles powered by fossil fuels, ultimately contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

By Impact Lab