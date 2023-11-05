In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists have established the feasibility of colossal solar farms in space, heralding the promise of an abundant and sustainable source of clean energy. A joint endeavor by the University of Surrey and the University of Swansea has produced compelling evidence through a remarkable six-year study involving an orbiting satellite.

This pioneering satellite, conceived by the Surrey Space Centre in collaboration with a team of aspiring engineers from the Algerian Space Agency, embarked on a mission to uncover the potential of space-based solar panels. Employing cutting-edge technology, the satellite featured cells constructed from thin-film cadmium telluride, a semiconducting material, layered upon ultra-thin glass. This innovative solar technology facilitates the creation of expansive, lightweight panels capable of generating substantial power at an economical cost.

Over the course of 30,000 orbits, the researchers meticulously observed the performance of these solar panels. While there was a gradual reduction in power output over time, the study affirms the practicality of solar power satellites and their potential commercial viability. Professor Craig Underwood, Emeritus Professor of Spacecraft Engineering at the University of Surrey, expressed satisfaction with the mission’s longevity, noting, “We are very pleased that a mission designed to last one year is still working after six.”

The comprehensive data collected from the mission underscored the remarkable resilience of the panels to radiation and the preservation of their thin-film structure in the unforgiving thermal and vacuum conditions of outer space. The research team acknowledges the necessity for further development but emphasizes that this mission has validated the fundamental soundness of the technology for space applications.

In an era where space-based solar panels are becoming a tangible reality, the abundant energy potential of our nearest star, the Sun, remains largely untapped. A striking fact from the US Energy Department highlights that every hour, more solar energy reaches Earth than humanity consumes in an entire year, with approximately a third of this energy radiating back into space. The unique advantage of space-based solar panels lies in their unobstructed access to the Sun. Devoid of atmospheric interference, cloud cover, or the limitations of nighttime, they have the potential to outperform Earth-bound renewable energy infrastructure in capturing and transmitting solar energy efficiently.

While the journey to space-based solar farms is still in its early stages, the recent success of this mission is a significant leap forward. It opens the door to a future where humanity can harness a boundless and sustainable source of clean energy, fundamentally transforming our approach to power generation and addressing the global energy challenge.

By Impact Lab