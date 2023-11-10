Hydrogen, often hailed as the ‘fuel of the future,’ emerges as a compelling alternative to traditional fossil fuels due to its clean combustion, emitting only heat and water. However, the current methods of hydrogen production, predominantly reliant on gas or coal, contribute significantly to CO2 emissions. Enter ‘white’ hydrogen, a natural and potentially game-changing discovery that has surfaced in various locations worldwide, offering a cleaner and more economical alternative. Could this be the solution to Europe’s energy crisis?

Understanding White Hydrogen

While hydrogen is abundant in various forms on Earth, the existence of large quantities of pure hydrogen gas was not previously recognized. The accidental discovery of nearly pure natural hydrogen in Mali in 2012 sparked interest in exploring this untapped resource. Geologists have since been investigating the extraction of ‘white’ hydrogen, believed to form through water-mineral reactions beneath the Earth’s surface. Unlike fossil fuel deposits that take millions of years to form, natural hydrogen is continuously replenished, presenting a potentially sustainable and cleaner energy source.

Global Discoveries and Potential

White hydrogen deposits have been found in various locations, including Australia, eastern Europe, France, Oman, Spain, the US, and West Africa. Notably, a significant deposit was uncovered in the Lorraine region of France, estimated to be around 46 million tonnes, potentially revolutionizing hydrogen production. Exploration in northeast Spain by Helios Aragón has also identified a promising reservoir exceeding one million tonnes. With production costs significantly lower than green hydrogen, white hydrogen emerges as a cost-effective alternative, priced at just €0.50 per kilogram compared to €5 for its green counterpart.

Challenges and Concerns

While white hydrogen shows promise, challenges and concerns remain. Some scientists highlight the lack of data on hydrogen leaks and their potential environmental impact, emphasizing the need for careful handling to mitigate safety risks. The transportation of hydrogen poses additional challenges, including its voluminous gas form and the high liquefaction temperature required. Safety concerns arise due to hydrogen’s smaller, lighter, and more explosive nature compared to natural gas, prompting caution in its use.

Future Applications

Despite these challenges, white hydrogen could find application in heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks, ships, and planes, as well as in industries like steel and chemical production. While it may not be a silver bullet for all energy challenges, white hydrogen represents a potential step towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. As scientists and startups continue to explore its commercial viability, the possibility of white hydrogen contributing to Europe’s energy needs remains an exciting prospect.

