Japanese automaker Toyota is on the verge of achieving mass production capabilities for solid-state batteries, putting it on track to match the pace of existing batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), as reported by the Financial Times (FT) on Monday. The FT suggests that mass production of these innovative batteries may commence by 2027 or 2028.

Toyota recently announced a breakthrough that has the potential to halve the cost and size of solid-state batteries. In the event of success, the automaker anticipates doubling the range of EVs up to an impressive 1,200 kilometers, with charging times reduced to 10 minutes or less. To advance this ambitious goal, Toyota has partnered with Idemitsu, a major Japanese oil company, to collaborate on the technology for mass-producing solid-state batteries.

This collaboration is particularly significant for Toyota, aiming to accelerate its battery EV offerings and catch up with competitors such as Tesla and China’s BYD. The company has faced challenges due to its success in hybrid vehicles, like the Prius, which combines petrol engines and battery-powered motors.

Toyota’s CEO, Koji Sato, highlighted the successful development of a more stable material that is less prone to cracking, emphasizing the importance of innovation in the tie-up between the auto and energy sectors.

Idemitsu has been researching basic technologies for all-solid-state batteries since 2001, while Toyota initiated its efforts in 2006. The recent breakthroughs indicate progress in overcoming challenges posed by traditional lithium-ion batteries, bringing the solid-state battery technology closer to commercial viability.

Numerous top automakers, including Toyota’s domestic rival Nissan and American manufacturer Ford, are actively working on solid-state batteries. The unique composition of solid-state batteries, featuring a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one, enhances stability and safety. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, they are less prone to swelling, leakage, or fire hazards, even in the event of damage.

Idemitsu’s CEO, Shunichi Kito, expressed optimism about the imminent era of solid-state batteries, underlining their significance for the mass commercialization of battery-powered EVs. With the potential for mass production and the promising technological advancements, Toyota is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric mobility.

