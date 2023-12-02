In a significant milestone achieved in 2021, Google joined forces with Fervo, a pioneering clean-energy startup dedicated to advancing next-generation geothermal facilities across the United States. The collaboration aimed to power Google’s offices in Nevada with geothermal energy. Fast forward to today, and Fervo has successfully brought its Nevada plant online, marking a groundbreaking moment as it supplies cutting-edge geothermal power to Google, one of the world’s largest technology companies, and contributes to the local grid.

What sets Fervo’s facility apart is its innovative approach, blending traditional clean energy-generation methods with proven drilling techniques borrowed from the oil and gas industries. Unlike typical geothermal plants with vertical wells reaching deep into the Earth, Fervo employs precision directional drilling to create horizontal wells, maximizing the leverage of each well without excessive surface drilling.

The process involves tapping into highly heated porous rocks beneath the Earth’s surface, where water is pumped through the rocks’ pores to generate steam—a critical element for any geothermal facility. Real-time monitoring via fiber optic cables installed in each geothermal well allows engineers to analyze and optimize the plant’s performance, ensuring efficiency.

Now operational, Fervo’s plant has a capacity to produce 3.5 megawatts of energy, equivalent to powering around 2,600 homes. Google, through its partnership with Fervo, can attribute this energy source to its Nevada data centers, enhancing its commitment to sustainable practices. While the claim may not yet signify a complete shift, considering the energy demands of data centers, it underscores Google’s dedication to incorporating 24/7 geothermal energy into its operations.

Geothermal facilities, unlike solar and wind farms dependent on weather conditions, offer a consistent power supply, making them a crucial element in the pursuit of a carbon-free energy grid. Beyond this achievement, Google’s commitment to geothermal energy extends to initiatives like Project Innerspace—a non-profit endeavor focused on global geothermal infrastructure and energy policy development.

As Fervo celebrates the success of its Nevada plant, the startup is already setting sights on the future, embarking on the development of another facility in southwest Utah. This collective effort signifies a step forward in the quest for sustainable, reliable, and environmentally friendly energy solutions.

By Impact Lab