First proposed by Elon Musk in 2013, hyperloop technology has evolved into a sustainable and super-efficient form of transportation. Musk envisioned a mode of travel twice as fast as planes, powered entirely by solar energy, as detailed in a 57-page white paper.

Bibop Gresta, an entrepreneur inspired by Musk’s vision, co-founded Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and established Hyperloop Italia. Gresta’s passion for the technology revolves around its ability to transport people at nearly the speed of sound while utilizing only a fraction of the energy, making it a compelling solution for the world’s transportation needs.

Excitingly, Italy may soon see the realization of hyperloop technology, as HyperloopTT has reportedly signed its first concrete project with the Italian government. Gresta, in an interview with Interesting Engineering’s podcast Lexicon, expressed his dedication to bringing this transformative technology to fruition and certifying it for global use.

While various companies worldwide have explored hyperloop technology, a fully operational hyperloop transportation line has yet to materialize. Gresta is determined to make this technology a reality and aims to roll it out globally once successfully certified.

Contrary to popular focus on speed, Gresta emphasizes that hyperloop’s most significant disruption lies in its efficiency. The proposed first hyperloop line between Venice and Padua, spanning 38 kilometers (23 miles), is set to be operational before 2029. The primary goal is to validate the concept, with a speed of 500 kilometers per hour (310 miles per hour) achievable on this initial route.

Gresta’s book, “Hyperloop: History and Technology Of The 1,223 Km/h Capsule That Will Revolutionise The World Of Transport,” published in 2022, delves into the intricate details of hyperloop technology. In the book, he envisions a future featuring super-powered materials, passive levitation systems, augmented reality windows, and capsules hurtling through the void at nearly the speed of sound.

Describing hyperloop as the “era of the fourth industrial revolution,” Gresta foresees a world where global car usage is replaced by a network of smart agents thriving through underground hyper highways. Beyond hyperloop success, he expresses a desire to focus on advancing space technology, advocating for a space elevator to preserve Earth’s resources and facilitate human exploration of other planets.

By Impact Lab