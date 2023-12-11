IBM made waves at the Quantum Summit in New York with the highly anticipated reveal of its 1,000+ qubit quantum processor, Condor, and a groundbreaking utility-scale processor named IBM Quantum Heron. This marks the inaugural entry in IBM’s four-year effort to develop a series of utility-scale quantum processors, as detailed in the company’s press release.

Quantum computing, widely recognized as the next frontier in computational technology, has ignited a fierce competition among companies of all sizes. The race is centered on creating a platform capable of solving intricate problems across diverse fields such as medicine, physics, and mathematics.

While even the fastest current supercomputers lag behind the potential of quantum computers, the addition of quantum bits or qubits continues to enhance their capabilities. IBM’s 1,000+ qubit processor, Condor, stands out in this landscape, despite a potential startup reaching this milestone earlier. The significance lies not only in the achievement itself but also in the broader contributions IBM brings to the quantum computing table.

In tandem with the Condor unveiling, IBM announced the launch of Quantum System Two, a modular quantum computer operational in New York. Initially working with three Heron processors, this system represents a major step forward.

The Heron processor, boasting 133 qubits, is a marginal improvement over its predecessor, the 127-qubit Eagle quantum processor unveiled earlier in the year. IBM emphasizes its commitment to accessibility by making Heron processors available to users via the cloud immediately.

Crucially, IBM has reduced error rates in the Heron by a factor of five compared to the Eagle, enhancing its suitability for utility applications. This aligns with IBM’s strategy to implement error-corrected qubits by the end of the decade. IBM categorizes the current state of quantum computing as Era 2, focusing on error reduction, error mitigation, and the development of proof-of-concept applications. The company plans to establish eight quantum computing centers, providing researchers access to System Two.

Looking ahead to Era 3, IBM envisions quantum computers delivering error correction and scalability. The roadmap includes processors named Flamingo, Crossbill, and Kookaburra, which, after improvements, could collectively achieve the 1,000+ qubit capacity seen in Condor.

IBM is dedicated to democratizing quantum computing development, with the development of Qiskit, a comprehensive software stack empowering developers to create code for various applications. Qiskit Patterns enables users to develop, deploy, and execute workflows in both classical and quantum computing environments, as highlighted in IBM’s press release.

Addressing concerns about the potential risks of widely available quantum computation, Jay Gambetta, the lead scientist on IBM’s quantum computer team, assured that despite significant strides in the field, simpler algorithms remain executable on quantum systems.

While quantum computers have the potential to solve highly complex problems, current encryption methods remain beyond their reach for now. IBM’s strategic milestones, including the roadmap and advancements in quantum computing systems, indicate a promising trajectory. Given IBM’s track record, it seems the company is poised to turn quantum computing into a tangible reality in the coming decade.

By Impact Lab