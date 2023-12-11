The upcoming launch of the Peregrine Lunar Lander on December 24 is poised to make space exploration history for several unprecedented reasons. Developed by Astrobiotic, this private spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on the Moon on January 25, 2024, assuming all goes according to plan. Notably, the Peregrine will achieve this milestone aboard the inaugural flight of the privately-owned United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, succeeding the company’s Atlas V and Delta IV vehicles.

This mission represents a significant breakthrough as the Peregrine is the first private spacecraft to attempt a lunar landing. Adding to the historic nature of the launch, it will be the initial flight of the Vulcan Centaur rocket, marking a new era in private space exploration.

Furthermore, the Peregrine is the inaugural spacecraft to launch under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. This initiative allows NASA to transport payloads to the Moon without constructing all the necessary spacecraft, facilitating collaboration with private entities.

Chris Culbert, project manager for CLPS at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, emphasized the technical challenges associated with lunar landings and highlighted the collaborative effort to make this mission possible. Astrobotic CEO John Thornton expressed the significance of the Christmas Eve launch, calling it a “heck of a Christmas present.”

The Peregrine will carry over 20 lunar payloads, including five science instruments for NASA, alongside payloads for universities, government entities, and private customers. Among the cargo are two miniature rovers, a memorial plaque, and a unique coin loaded with one bitcoin.

The landing site is targeted near the Gruithuisen Domes on the northeastern edge of the Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms. The lander is expected to operate for approximately 10 days before the lunar night sets in, reminiscent of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander’s experience.

Scientist Ryan Watkins from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate highlighted the importance of the payload, stating that it will collect data on the lunar exosphere, surface volatiles, and the radiation environment. This information will contribute to better preparation for upcoming crewed Artemis missions, scheduled to return astronauts to the Moon’s south pole in late 2025.

Astrobotic, one of the 14 private companies selected by NASA under the CLPS program, plays a crucial role in advancing lunar exploration. In early 2024, Houston-based company Intuitive Machines is set to launch its Nova-C lander with SpaceX, carrying additional NASA payloads to the Moon, furthering the momentum of lunar exploration endeavors.

By Impact Lab