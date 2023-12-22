Lenovo has unveiled its cutting-edge 27-inch 4K monitor, the ThinkVision 27 3D, showcasing an impressive glasses-free 3D rendering capability. Premiered at IFA 2023, this revolutionary monitor leverages a combination of proprietary hardware and software technologies, projecting distinct images to each eye to create a captivating 3D effect that brings visual content to life.

The ThinkVision 27 3D features a switchable lenticular lens and real-time eye-tracking technology, complemented by the accompanying 3D Explorer software. This software includes a 3D player and a Software Development Kit (SDK), providing content creators, particularly 3D graphic designers and developers, with the tools to craft immersive 3D applications.

Boasting a 3D resolution of 1920 x 2160, the ThinkVision allows users to seamlessly transition to normal 2D viewing at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with its switchable lenticular lens. Lenovo claims that the monitor minimizes the need for additional computing power for 3D rendering, making it accessible to 3D content creators with modest specifications.

To experience the glasses-free 3D effect, users will need a Windows 10 or later PC powered by an Intel Core i5-7400 at 3GHz or better, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or superior, and a minimum of 16GB DDR5 RAM.

As a regular 2D monitor, the ThinkVision 27 3D boasts a 4K IPS screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 310 nits brightness, and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. It also features 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, with a Delta E color accuracy rating under 2.

In terms of connectivity, the monitor offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with up to 15-watts of power delivery, RJ45, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an upstream USB-C port with up to 100W power delivery.

Lenovo has priced the ThinkVision 27 3D at $2,999, with an expected availability date in February 2024. This release underscores the growing trend of innovation in the monitor and display space, as seen with recent offerings from other manufacturers, such as TCL’s unique 31-inch 4K OLED panel with a concave-style shape for a 3D-like gaming experience.

