Holcim, in collaboration with the Block Research Group at ETH Zurich, Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group, and Incremental3D, introduces the groundbreaking Phoenix project. An evolution of the previously unveiled Striatus bridge, Phoenix stands as a testament to sustainable engineering and 3D printing technology.

Cutting-Edge Construction

Phoenix boasts a maximum height of 2.6 meters (8.5 feet) and a longest span of 17 meters (55 feet). The bridge’s innovative construction process involves the use of a 3D printer to create building blocks. The printer extrudes a cement-based mixture layer by layer, meticulously following a computer-generated plan. Notably, the cement mixture incorporates 10 tons of recycled materials, including elements from the original Striatus bridge, aligning with the project’s commitment to sustainability.

Efficiency and Green Cred

The blocks, once 3D printed, are strategically arranged to ensure that the compression from their geometry and the bridge’s abutments holds the entire structure firmly in place. This approach results in a highly efficient structure that utilizes up to 50% less building materials compared to a standard bridge. Moreover, the design facilitates easy disassembly and recycling, showcasing a commitment to circular construction principles.

Revolutionizing Concrete Construction

Philippe Block, Co-Director of the Block Research Group at ETH Zurich, explains the philosophy behind the project: “Concrete is an artificial stone, and like stone, it does not want to be a straight beam, it wants to be a masonry arch.” Following historical principles allows for the separation of materials, simplifying recycling, and enabling a dry assembly for easy deconstruction and reuse. The precision of 3D concrete printing ensures that material is used only where needed, resulting in a sustainable and truly circular approach to concrete construction.

Looking Ahead

Holcim and its partners are not stopping at the success of Phoenix; they are actively exploring ways to scale up this innovative approach. The ongoing development of Phoenix signifies a step forward in sustainable infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing technology. As the world embraces more environmentally conscious construction methods, projects like Phoenix pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

By Impact Lab