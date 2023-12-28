In a groundbreaking development, the application of advanced laser scanning technology has reshaped the way museums engage in the research and conservation of paintings, meticulously mapping their textures, colors, and dimensions. Now, an Austrian printmaking company, Lito Masters, is harnessing this technology to provide art enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to “live with a masterpiece.”

Established in 2022, Lito Masters has collaborated with major museums, conducting detailed scans of iconic paintings by artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse, and Wassily Kandinsky. Utilizing 3D-printing technology, the company produces textured, stroke-for-stroke reproductions on canvas or paper, faithfully replicating the originals’ cracks, ridges, and imperfections.

Described as a modern take on lithography, these limited-edition collectibles aim to be virtually indistinguishable from the revered masterpieces they are based on. However, the differentiating factor lies in the price. For instance, a canvas facsimile of Van Gogh’s “Bedroom in Arles,” a work known to command nine-figure sums at auctions, is available for under $4,000.

The reproductions, created in batches of 150 to 999 editions per artwork, come with a certificate of authenticity endorsed by the museum owning the original. Lito, the parent company, holds an exclusive commercial license for a laser scanner typically used by art institutions for research. The scanning process, lasting up to six hours per square meter, sometimes occurred while paintings hung on museum walls, with the team working during closing hours.

In a recent collaboration with the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, Lito Masters spent a week scanning Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” murals, offering small portions of the artworks as collectibles. This partnership reflects a new frontier in the commercialization of scanning technology, allowing museums to sell souvenirs that offer greater depth than traditional posters or high-resolution prints.

For museums like the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the partnership with Lito Masters means they can provide visitors with an opportunity to take home a tangible piece of their museum experience. While the specifics of the cut museums receive from sales remain undisclosed, Lito permits them to use the scanning data for their scientific research.

Beyond this, Lito Masters envisions collaborations with more museums and artists’ estates, with plans to reproduce works by Frida Kahlo and Tsuguharu Foujita in the near future. Through its Lito Editions venture, the company is also collaborating with contemporary artists, including Erwin Wurm, Peter Halley, and Wang Guangle, to create new works using its cutting-edge printing technology.

Looking ahead, Lito Masters sees the potential for their reproductions to feature in exhibitions when transporting or loaning the originals becomes impractical, offering a more intelligent and cost-effective solution for showcasing art.

