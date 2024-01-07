V-Space, a pioneering startup, has successfully crafted Korea’s inaugural Urban Air Transportation (UAM) solution, the V-Space eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) vehicle. This all-electric quad-copter design, capable of transporting individuals or payloads up to 120 Kg, combines innovation and practicality for urban mobility.

The standard eVTOL model, aptly named V-Space, embodies its vertical takeoff and landing capability, resembling a drone-like small helicopter with a seat designed for one person. Operating over a 40-mile distance at a maximum speed of 60 Mph, the eVTOL offers a swift alternative, especially during emergencies where traffic congestion is a critical concern.

The company introduces an exciting addition to its lineup, the V Speeder-X, featuring a modern and aerodynamic design with an increased payload capacity of 230 Kg. Designed for versatile applications, including ambulance services, this eVTOL can reach a speed of 50 Mph, catering to specific urban transport needs. However, with a relatively short flight time of approximately 20 minutes, its focus on efficiency and speed stands out.

Compared to competitors like the Volocopter, the V Speeder-X distinguishes itself with a more compact design, requiring a vertiport (drone heliport) that is less than half the size. This characteristic enhances its flexibility in landing locations and allows for more drones to share the same landing area.

Beyond its design and performance, what makes the V Speeder-X truly noteworthy is its price competitiveness. Priced at $0.09M ($90,000), it offers a cost-effective solution comparable to high-end cars. In contrast, competitors like EHang command a higher price tag of ~$300k, and premium drones may cost up to $10M, albeit with larger capacities.

V-Space also introduces the more budget-friendly V Speeder (non-X) with a 120 Kg capacity, boasting a maximum speed of 62 Mph and a price tag of around $38,000.

With ambitious plans for the next two years, V-Space aims to leverage the CES 2024 event to forge global partnerships and showcase a flight demonstration in the first half of 2024. The company aspires to expand globally, with plans to establish a global branch by mid-year and commence manufacturing in 2025 to serve global markets.

In addition to its cutting-edge flying vehicle and control designs, V-Space highlights its proprietary battery technology as a key competitive advantage. With a high Wh/Kg power density surpassing that of Tesla and Kona EVs, along with an impressive power output of 40 C-rate, V-Space positions itself as a leader in battery innovation. The company asserts that its battery design not only enhances safety but also prevents explosions even when exposed to fire. As of 2022, the battery business represents over 50% of V-Space’s total revenues, a testament to its significant contribution to the company’s success.

By Impact Lab