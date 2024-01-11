Samsung has recently introduced two cutting-edge sensors as part of its Isocell Vizion family, poised to revolutionize machine vision technology. These sensors have been meticulously crafted to elevate 3D imaging capabilities and enhance image clarity in motion, with one holding remarkable promise for facial recognition and iris biometrics applications.

The Isocell Vizion 63D stands out by incorporating Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology, which precisely measures the time taken by light to travel from the sensor, bounce off objects, and return to the sensor. This sophisticated technology plays a pivotal role in generating 3D representations of the surrounding environment, making it exceptionally valuable for applications like virtual and augmented reality, iris biometrics, facial detection, and gesture recognition. To craft a three-dimensional perspective, the sensor gauges the phase shift between emitted and reflected light, a distinguishing feature of iToF technology that ensures exceptional accuracy.

Notably, Samsung asserts that this iToF sensor boasts integrated depth-sensing hardware ISP, eliminating the need for external assistance in processing 3D depth information. The sensor’s proficiency in capturing intricate 3D images positions it as a vital component for high-resolution secure facial recognition systems, a technology Samsung has already employed in Galaxy smartphones for face biometrics. Moreover, the Vizion 63D finds suitability in facial authentication, industrial robots, and extended reality systems.

Haechang Lee, Executive Vice President of the Next-Generation Sensor Development Team at Samsung Electronics, highlights the significance of these innovations, stating, “Engineered with state-of-the-art sensor technologies, Samsung’s ISOCELL Vizion 63D and ISOCELL Vizion 931 will be essential in facilitating machine vision for future high-tech applications like robotics and extended reality (XR).”

On the other hand, the Isocell Vizion 931 sensor employs global shutter technology, enabling it to capture images of rapidly moving objects without distortions. This particular sensor shines in dynamic environments, especially in the realm of robotics, where precise monitoring and interaction with fast-moving components are imperative. By combining global shutter technology with high resolution, advanced light sensitivity, and design flexibility, the Isocell Vizion 931 caters to complex drone applications.

The Isocell Vizion 931 sensor has been designed to meet the growing demand for multiple cameras in scenarios like service and logistics robots operating in industrial environments. This sensor can seamlessly connect up to four cameras to the application processor through a single wire, simplifying the wiring process. Such design flexibility proves advantageous for devices with limited space, requiring multiple imaging viewpoints to enhance their imaging capabilities.

By Impact Lab