A recent survey conducted in December 2023, involving 800 U.S. directors and executives responsible for filling open job positions, has shed light on some concerning trends in hiring recent college graduates. The findings indicate that nearly four in ten managers avoid hiring these graduates, citing concerns about their readiness for the professional world.

One particularly surprising statistic from the survey reveals that one in five employers reported instances of recent college graduates bringing their parents to job interviews. Additionally, 21% of employers noted candidates refusing to turn on their cameras during virtual interviews, which was perceived as a significant challenge.

Employers expressed further dissatisfaction with interviewees’ performance, highlighting issues such as difficulty making eye contact, inappropriate attire, and the use of improper language during interviews.

Michael Connors, an accounting and technology recruiter in the Washington area who prepares recent college graduates for job interviews, expressed his concerns about what he perceives as a lack of seriousness among these graduates. He questioned whether they genuinely desire the job or are merely going through the motions.

While Connors has not encountered candidates refusing to turn on their cameras, he has seen students participating in online interviews from unprofessional settings, like outside a shopping mall. Connors and Diane Gayeski, a professor of strategic communications at Ithaca College in New York, both believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the growth and maturity of recent college graduates.

Gayeski explained that disruptions during their senior year in high school, including the absence of typical graduation ceremonies and social events, coupled with limited opportunities like internships and study abroad programs during college, have left students less confident about entering the workforce.

According to Gayeski, part of college’s role in preparing students for their careers involves experiences outside the classroom, such as engaging with diverse individuals, community projects, and internships—all of which were scarce during the pandemic.

The survey also found that 38% of employers prefer hiring older workers over recent college graduates, even if it means offering higher salaries or additional benefits like increased telework options. Furthermore, nearly half of the employers surveyed admitted to having to terminate a recent college graduate.

Issues such as an inability to manage workloads, frequent tardiness, missed deadlines, and late attendance at meetings were cited as challenges faced by employers when hiring these young workers.

Connors suggested that working from home part of the time might be hindering young workers’ ability to manage their workloads effectively and proposed that mentorship is crucial for their career progression. Gayeski noted an increase in mental health issues among college students, leading to adjustments in class attendance and assignment due dates by professors.

The willingness of this generation to openly discuss mental health challenges has evolved, with some employers interpreting it as a sign of softness. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the trend of Gen Z’s perceived lack of professional readiness has been observed for several years, according to Connors.

He noted a “failure to launch” among recent graduates and suggested that some may be overly coddled, emphasizing the need for them to adapt to the unforgiving nature of the professional world sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, some young people seem more focused on achieving a work-life balance and prioritize hobbies over financial gain or career advancement. The survey also revealed that half of the employers interviewed reported recent college graduates requesting unreasonable compensation.

Gayeski suggested that this could be a result of young people being more aware of issues such as corporate exploitation and wealth disparities, which have been topics of discussion during their college years.

In summary, the survey findings shed light on the challenges employers face when hiring recent college graduates, with concerns ranging from unpreparedness and lack of professionalism to issues related to work performance and expectations. Addressing these concerns may require a combination of improved career preparation and a deeper understanding of the unique circumstances faced by this generation.

By Impact Lab