In a move to enhance the safety and excitement of its self-balancing scooters, Segway introduced the GoKart Pro 2, an innovative vehicle that not only elevates the thrill of the ride but also transforms into a video game controller when parked in your living room.

Originally designed with younger users in mind, the first Segway GoKart offered a top speed of 15 mph, catering to adults as well. Responding to the demand for more adrenaline, Segway then released the GoKart Pro, boasting a top speed of around 23 mph, improved handling, and enhanced durability. Now, with the latest GoKart Pro 2, riders can experience speeds of up to 26.7 mph, with the added flexibility of choosing from four performance modes—eco, sport, race, and M+—tailoring the experience for various skill levels.

Ensuring a thrilling yet safe adventure, the GoKart Pro 2 features a promising range of up to 15.5 miles on a full four-hour charge. However, factors such as rider weight, speed, and terrain can influence this range, especially when tackling steep hills. To add an extra layer of excitement, the back wheels of the GoKart Pro 2 are removable, transforming into one of Segway’s self-balancing standing scooters.

The steering wheel of the GoKart Pro 2 boasts a more intricate design, complete with an LCD screen displaying a speedometer, buttons, and a four-way D-pad reminiscent of classic video game controllers. This unique feature allows the GoKart Pro 2 to double as an immersive controller for racing games, with the steering wheel, gas, and brake pedals translating into on-screen actions. Moreover, the electric motors provide haptic feedback synchronized with the gaming experience.

While pricing and availability details for the GoKart Pro 2 are yet to be revealed, considering the current $2,300 price tag of the previous model, enthusiasts can expect a higher cost for the enhanced performance and gaming features of this exciting new addition to Segway’s lineup.

By Impact Lab