Imagine a sustainable way for individuals and households to instantly extract fresh water from the air to power their homes, offices, and various spaces. This vision is now a reality, thanks to the WaterCube (WC-100) system introduced by Genesis Systems, a company dedicated to addressing global water scarcity challenges.

The WC-100 is hailed as the world’s first and only home air device capable of generating a remarkable 120 gallons of pure fresh water daily. This groundbreaking technology harnesses moisture from the atmosphere, employing a condensation method to produce drinkable water, all while prioritizing sustainability and providing pollution-free water sources.

This innovative system can be deployed in a wide range of settings, including homes, off-grid locations, or places where a portable water source is essential. The WC-100 operates continuously, ensuring a constant supply of pure water 24 hours a day.

One of its environmental advantages is the avoidance of problematic by-products associated with traditional water sources. The system relies on renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to promote sustainability.

The WC-100 functions by extracting moisture from the air and converting it into pure water, offering automation and the ability to deliver water on demand. Moreover, for larger households or increased water needs, multiple WC-100 units can be combined to boost water output, yielding over 100 gallons per day.

Genesis Systems proudly reports successful tests demonstrating a daily water production of over 100 gallons. These results were achieved under testing conditions of 80 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 percent relative humidity. The system is designed to operate within humidity ranges of 40 percent to 100 percent, with optimal climatic conditions involving temperatures above 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Furthermore, the water produced meets stringent quality standards, aligning with the requirements of US, NSF, and international benchmarks. Genesis Systems emphasizes that WC-100’s filtration system is equipped with a 0.01-micrometer replaceable water filter, UV water treatment, and Merv 13 Air Filter, ensuring the highest water quality.

In light of these achievements, Genesis Systems envisions a future where neighborhoods incorporate WaterCubes for each household, potentially reducing the dependence on municipal water systems. This technology holds particular promise for those seeking off-grid independence or a portable water source.

“By generating water from the air, there is no stress on other existing water resources such as aquifers and reservoirs,” the company highlights. The WC-100 represents a groundbreaking step towards a sustainable and water-abundant future.

