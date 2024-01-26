In December 2021, home backup generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems acquired Ecobee, and since then, updates from the company have been relatively quiet. However, Ecobee recently broke its silence by introducing its latest home security product: The Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera.

Priced at $159.99, the Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera stands out for its reliance on low-voltage wiring for power, eliminating the need for a battery-powered counterpart. Ecobee’s founder and CEO emphasized the product’s durability in extreme weather conditions, stating, “Unlike other doorbell cameras, it’s designed without a battery to withstand extreme weather and stand the test of time.”

Ecobee’s product line already includes the $100 indoor SmartCamera, released in July 2020, which, like the Smart Doorbell Camera, requires users to subscribe to Ecobee’s Smart Security service for video recordings.

The Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera boasts a 175-degree vertical field of view, offering users a comprehensive view of visitors and packages left on the porch. Equipped with radar sensing technology, users can designate specific “activity zones” for focused motion and person detection.

Constructed with high-quality materials, including a machined-glass front and an aluminum alloy back casing, the doorbell holds an IP65 weatherization rating, ensuring resistance to dust ingress and the ability to withstand water exposure while operating in temperatures ranging from minus 13 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

The device includes a dual-band Wi-Fi adapter (2.4-/5GHz) and can function as an Ecobee Smart Security Base station, working seamlessly with other Ecobee sensors and devices. When a visitor rings the doorbell, notifications are sent to connected devices, including phones, Ecobee’s thermostat, SmartCamera, and any Alexa or HomeKit products equipped with a speaker. Two-way talk support enables users to communicate with visitors via their phone, thermostat, or Apple Watch from anywhere with internet access.

For purchasers without an existing subscription to Ecobee’s Smart Security plans, a complimentary two-month subscription is included. Ecobee offers two subscription tiers, one covering a single camera at $5 per month or $50 per year, and another covering an unlimited number of cameras, including professional monitoring for emergency response, at $10 per month or $90 per year.

Ecobee has also announced upcoming integration with Yale and August Wi-Fi smart locks, allowing users to receive reminders to lock doors when leaving and the ability to remotely unlock the door. Stay tuned for an in-depth hands-on review of the Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera in the coming weeks.

By Impact Lab