If you’re a passionate gamer, especially one who enjoys streaming, the Nanoleaf brand and its visually stunning LED lights are likely no stranger to you. Renowned for creating captivating wall decorations that have been emulated by some of the biggest online content creators, Nanoleaf is now expanding its reach into the interactive light domain with a series of CES 2024 launches, introducing a futuristic line of lights compatible with Matter—the rapidly growing standard for seamless device control.

Among the latest additions to the Essential Matter line are the Smart Multicolor light strip, multicolor outdoor string lights, and smart multicolor permanent outdoor lights. These Nanoleaf Essential Matter devices offer convenient control through a smartphone app or voice-activated smart speakers. The integration with Matter streamlines the user experience, eliminating the need for multiple hubs and bridges to facilitate communication between smart devices.

Notably, the Nanoleaf Skylight, a product previewed at the previous year’s CES and recipient of eight “Best of CES” awards for product design and innovation, is making its debut. These smart modular ceiling panels not only function as traditional ceiling lights but also allow for extensive customization with numerous routines to set the ambiance of your space. Installation involves hardwiring one square into your existing light power, with the option to add up to 100 additional squares to cover your ceiling expansively.

The Nanoleaf Skylight is set to ship at the end of January and is available for pre-order, priced at $249.99 for the Smarter Kit (three-pack) and $69.99 for expansion panels.

Adding to Nanoleaf’s array of innovations is the Orchestrator software, set to launch in spring. This software elevates your lighting experience by incorporating real-time music analysis and beat detection, making it an ideal companion for lively house parties. Going beyond typical sound-to-light technology, Orchestrator directly captures audio from your computer’s sound source for a heightened and immersive experience.

Anticipating the spring release of Orchestrator, users can look forward to testing its capabilities firsthand, transforming their gaming and entertainment spaces into dynamic and visually captivating environments.

By Impact Lab