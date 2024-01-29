In the course of the past week, an exploration of the significant announcements at CES 2024 led to the discovery of standout innovations. Among the noteworthy devices such as the Linxura Smart Home Controller and LG’s all-in-one AI washing machine, one particular product took center stage – the remarkable Twinkly smart curtain lights.

Priced at $200, this canvas of brilliance is composed of smart LED string lights boasting the highest density in their class. Each pill-shaped light collaborates harmoniously to create animated graphics and ambient lighting, turning any wall into a canvas of creativity. While not designed to simplify daily tasks, this niche smart lighting system can elevate any living space, setting the mood with captivating color-changing patterns or looping a GIF to share with friends and family.

The Matrix curtain effortlessly sets up with two lightweight aluminum bars on each end, allowing for easy alignment and hanging without the risk of tangling the string lights. The Twinkly app enables users to fully map out and customize effects, turning the light display into a dynamic piece of art. With its Windows screen mirroring feature, the smart curtain can act as an extended display during gaming or video watching, immersing users in expansive scenes that spill beyond the gaming monitor onto the wall.

Beyond the gaming realm, the Twinkly Matrix smart curtain seamlessly integrates into living room or basement entertainment setups, doubling as live wall art. The unique curtain form factor, where string lights work together without a solid backdrop, contributes to a sleek aesthetic, making colors vivid and bringing images into sharp focus.

Part of the Twinkly smart light ecosystem, the Matrix can be expanded with additional curtains or connected to other Twinkly lights for larger, synchronized installations. Those seeking an enhanced experience can opt for the Twinkly Music accessory, enabling synchronization and reactions to sound. Moreover, the curtain effortlessly integrates into popular smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, providing convenient voice control and automation options.

For those eager to bring this enchanting technology into their homes, the Twinkly Matrix can be pre-ordered on www.twinkly.com and Amazon.com at an introductory price of $199.99. It is available in two variants: a 3.3 x 3.3-foot model with 480 mappable LEDs and a 1.6 x 7.9-foot model with 500 mappable LEDs, hitting the market on January 31, 2024.

