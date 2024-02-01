In 2015, French aeronautical engineer Nicolas Muron found inspiration during a visit to his grandparents in the French Alps, where snowmobiles dominated winter transportation. Disturbed by the noise and pollution caused by these conventional snow vehicles, Muron envisioned a better solution – an e-bike designed for snow. Thus, the MoonBike was born.

Weighing only 163 lbs, the MoonBike is a lightweight alternative to traditional snowmobiles, clocking in at less than one-third of their weight. With dimensions of 88 inches in length, 28 inches in width, and a ten-inch track, the electric snow bike boasts a 3 kW (4 hp) motor generating 170 Nm (125 ft-lbs) of torque. This power allows the MoonBike to effortlessly navigate steep mountain slopes, providing a sustainable and quieter experience in contrast to traditional snowmobiles.

With a peak power of 6 kW (8 hp) and a top speed of 42 km/h (26 mph), the MoonBike resembles an electric car, boasting 90% fewer moving parts than its combustion engine-powered counterparts. The machine is designed for easy repairs, utilizing mostly off-the-shelf parts.

Equipped with a 3 kWh battery, the MoonBike offers up to 90 minutes of riding time, extendable to 3 hours with an optional second battery. The battery, operating on a 72-volt architecture, can be easily removed and charged using a standard wall outlet. To enhance battery performance, the battery compartment is heated.

Tested in the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of 11,000 feet, Electric Cycle Rider praised the MoonBike for its impressive battery life and unique riding experience. Despite its limitations in deep snow, the MoonBike proved ideal for mountain towns, ski resorts, and groomed snowmobile trails across the northern United States.

Described as a “sophisticated person’s snowmobile” by The Next Web, the MoonBike’s cleaner, quieter, smaller, and more maneuverable design appeals to a broader demographic. Nicolas Muron expressed his mission to “democratize snowmobility,” targeting a different audience than the traditional male, over 50 years old, powersports enthusiast who favors gas-powered vehicles.

MoonBike’s current customer demographic includes avid skiers and electric car owners, marking a departure from the typical snowmobile buyer profile. Muron anticipates that future sales to ski areas will play a significant role in the company’s expanding market. The MoonBike stands as a promising and sustainable alternative, revolutionizing snow mobility for a new generation.

By Impact Lab