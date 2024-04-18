CATL, the world’s largest EV battery producer, has introduced TENER, touted as the “world’s first mass-producible energy storage system with zero degradation in the first five years of use.” This groundbreaking development addresses a common issue with lithium-based batteries – the gradual loss of energy capacity over time, necessitating more frequent recharging.

The goal of achieving zero degradation is crucial for enhancing the efficiency and longevity of energy storage systems, particularly as renewable energy sources like solar and wind become more prevalent. TENER, similar to Tesla’s Megapack, is a large battery pack encased in a metal container designed to store energy from intermittent renewables.

What sets TENER apart is its innovative technology, which incorporates 6.25 MWh of L-series long-life Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries within a 20-ft-equivalent container, boasting an impressive energy density of 430 Wh/L. This represents a 30% increase in energy density per unit compared to previous iterations, offering a more compact footprint and greater energy storage capacity.

CATL attributes the success of TENER to its “biomimetic” solid electrolyte interphase layer and “self-assembled electrolyte technologies,” which facilitate the movement of lithium ions without experiencing degradation in power or capacity while preventing thermal runaway. With a charge/discharge cycle life exceeding 15,000 cycles and an expected operational lifespan of 20 years, TENER promises durability and reliability.

Furthermore, CATL has developed a platform to rigorously test the safety of its energy storage systems across various power grid setups, employing AI for continuous monitoring post-installation. The company boasts significantly reduced failure rates in cells deployed in the TENER system, offering potential customers extended operation, lower operational costs, and improved returns on investment.

CATL’s foray into energy storage builds upon its previous involvement in notable projects such as the Zhangbei wind/solar energy storage facility and the Jinjiang station. While pricing details for TENER have not been disclosed, CATL aims to capture a significant share of the global energy storage market, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

