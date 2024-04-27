The wait is finally over for those eagerly anticipating the release of the flame-throwing robot dog announced by Ohio-based Throwflame last summer. Meet the Thermonator, hailed as the “first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog,” now available for purchase at a price tag of $9,420.

The Thermonator is a quadruped robot equipped with an ARC flamethrower affixed to its back, capable of being fueled by either gasoline or napalm. Boasting a one-hour battery life and a flame-throwing range extending up to 30 feet, this cutting-edge creation also offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless remote control via smartphone.

Not content with merely incendiary capabilities, the Thermonator incorporates advanced features including a LIDAR sensor for mapping and obstacle avoidance, laser sighting, and first-person view (FPV) navigation facilitated by an onboard camera. Notably, the product appears to integrate elements from the Unitree Go2 robot quadruped, valued at $1,600 in its standalone configuration.

Throwflame envisions a myriad of potential applications for the Thermonator, ranging from wildfire control and agricultural management to ecological conservation, snow and ice removal, and even entertainment and special effects purposes. However, its primary function is undeniably the ignition of fires across various real-world scenarios.

The advent of the Thermonator evokes memories of Elon Musk’s 2018 venture with the Boring Company flamethrower, which reportedly sold a staggering 10,000 units within 48 hours. Yet, such creations have stirred controversy, as flamethrowers possess dual capabilities as potential weapons and fire-starting implements.

While flamethrowers evade specific regulation in 48 US states, they remain subject to general product liability and criminal laws. Federal agencies do not classify them as firearms, although certain restrictions apply in states like Maryland and California, where ownership and range limitations are enforced.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge the inherent risks associated with flamethrowers, as they possess the capacity to inflict harm and ignite destructive fires if mishandled. Consequently, the Thermonator may not be the most advisable Christmas present for young enthusiasts this year, urging caution and responsible usage in its deployment.

By Impact Lab