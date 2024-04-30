Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made waves with a bold prediction about humanoid robots, announcing that the company expects to commence sales of its Optimus robots by the end of next year. Musk went further to assert that these robots could eventually surpass all other assets combined, marking a significant shift in Tesla’s strategic focus.

Musk’s announcement coincides with a surge of interest and investment in humanoid robots across various industries. Companies like Honda, Hyundai Motor’s Boston Dynamics, and Figure have been actively developing their own versions. However, Musk believes Tesla is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in commercializing such robots, citing the ongoing use of Optimus prototypes within Tesla factories.

This announcement gains significance against the backdrop of declining sales of Tesla’s electric vehicles, with a recent 9% year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue, the largest since 2012. Musk’s emphasis on humanoid robots signals a deliberate effort to pivot Tesla’s image and reassure investors amidst these challenges.

Musk envisions robot sales becoming a substantial part of Tesla’s business, urging investors to view the company as more than just an automaker. He asserts that Tesla should be perceived as an AI or robotics company, challenging traditional frameworks for evaluating its value.

While progress on the Optimus robot is evident, showcased in recent videos demonstrating tasks like folding T-shirts, Musk’s ambitious timelines should be approached cautiously. Past instances of overpromising, such as the 2019 claim of a million robotaxis by 2020, serve as a reminder of the challenges ahead.

Moreover, Tesla faces stiff competition in this emerging field. Figure, backed by tech giants Microsoft and Nvidia, has partnered with BMW to deploy humanoid robots, while Boston Dynamics recently unveiled its impressive Atlas robot capable of acrobatic maneuvers.

As the race towards commercially viable humanoid robots intensifies, Tesla’s entry, bolstered by Musk’s ambitious projections, adds a new dimension to the technological landscape. While the timeline for Optimus’s market entry may be ambitious, Musk’s vision underscores the transformative potential of robots in reshaping work and daily life.

