In a groundbreaking stride for construction innovation, Hubei province has unveiled the inaugural application of concrete 3D printing technology in building construction. The milestone was marked with the official delivery of the new rural housing project in Daye, a venture spearheaded by the First Company of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau.

Situated in Huangshi city, the Daye rural housing project spans an expansive 20-hectare area, heralding a new era of provincial-level pilot initiatives. Embracing a holistic vision, the project encompasses not only residential units but also integrates agricultural parks, high-standard farmland, and meticulous landscaping, culminating in a scenic and harmonious neighborhood.

Yuan Hu, the project manager, elucidated that a remarkable 90 percent of each structure is prefabricated, facilitating the swift completion of the main framework within a mere 4 to 5 days. This accelerated pace is owed to the utilization of high-performance, eco-friendly materials for the construction of house walls and interior and exterior embellishments. These materials not only ensure robust thermal and sound insulation but also confer waterproofing capabilities, ensuring a comfortable living environment throughout the year.

The innovative three-step design, loading, and 3D printing process have streamlined construction operations, enabling the erection of each house within a week. Such efficiency marks a significant advancement in rural housing development and augurs well for the broader construction industry.

Sustainability lies at the heart of the project, with energy-saving features intricately woven into its fabric. Rooftop photovoltaic panels harness solar energy, channeling it to a heat collection water tank discreetly positioned in the equipment interlayer beneath the split roof. This integration obviates the need for supplementary pressure pump sets, thereby minimizing aesthetic disruptions to the building’s exterior.

Beyond housing, the project team is diligently expanding amenities, with plans underway for the establishment of an expansive agricultural park and designated zones for recreational activities such as fishing, woodcutting, and reading. Concurrent efforts encompass land leveling, farmland slope protection, soil fertility preservation, and the construction of irrigation and drainage infrastructure, underscoring a holistic approach to community development.

