In recent years, the spotlight on bioengineered plants and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) has intensified, particularly concerning their implications for food production and food security. Yet, amidst the media fervor, there persists a notable lack of public awareness regarding the intricacies of bioengineered plants and the spectrum of advantages and disadvantages associated with genetic modification.

Traditionally, household plants such as the Marble Queen Pothos have been celebrated for their modest air-purifying capabilities. However, their efficacy has been constrained, often necessitating a substantial number of plants to make a tangible impact on indoor air quality.

Enter Neoplants, a pioneering French biotech startup, with the introduction of Neo Px, a revolutionary plant-powered air purification system. Leveraging microbiome science, Neo Px aims to revolutionize air purification by enhancing the Pothos plant’s ability to eliminate harmful air pollutants at a staggering rate, surpassing traditional methods by 30 times.

The Neo Px system adopts a dual-pronged strategy:

Bioengineered Microbiome Solution: A proprietary blend of microorganisms is introduced into the soil of the Pothos plant. These microorganisms function as miniature bioreactors, augmenting the plant’s innate capacity to capture and degrade Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

Self-Watering Planter: Neo Px incorporates a self-watering planter, streamlining maintenance while ensuring optimal conditions for both the plant and the bioengineered microbes.

This innovative bioengineered approach marks a groundbreaking milestone in consumer-friendly phytoremediation systems, wherein plants naturally cleanse the air. Neoplants’ assertions are substantiated by a peer-reviewed study conducted in collaboration with IMT, a prominent French university.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are carbon-based compounds that readily vaporize into gases at room temperature, contributing to atmospheric pollution. VOCs can combine with nitrogen oxide to form ground-level ozone, with potentially severe long-term consequences.

Notable VOCs include:

Formaldehyde Toluene Benzene Trichloroethylene Hydrocarbons Acetone Ethyl acetate Methyl ethyl ketone

Neo Px prioritizes VOC removal, complementing traditional HEPA air purifiers designed for dust and smoke particle elimination. Targeting gaseous pollutants, commonly known as “BTX” (benzene, toluene, and xylene), emitted by household items like furniture, paint, and cleaning products, Neo Px addresses a critical need. Exposure to BTX has been linked to health concerns such as childhood asthma.

Through the action of bioengineered microbes, Neo Px captures harmful VOCs, breaking them down into harmless byproducts such as amino acids and sugars, which subsequently serve as nutrients for the plant. This symbiotic process not only enhances indoor air quality but also promotes the flourishing of greenery within living spaces, heralding a new era of sustainable and health-conscious air purification solutions.

By Impact Lab