Inversion Space, a pioneering startup founded in 2021, aims to transform military logistics by introducing innovative “space warehouse” capabilities. The company is developing reusable reentry capsules designed to store cargo in orbit, ready for rapid delivery to Earth within an hour when needed.

This groundbreaking technology is set to be tested during Inversion Space’s upcoming “Ray” pathfinder mission, scheduled for early October. The mission will be part of SpaceX’s Transporter-12 rideshare mission, where Inversion Space will deploy and test key technologies essential for developing larger cargo capsules.

In a recent interview with SpaceNews, Inversion Space co-founder and CEO Justin Fiaschetti detailed the broad range of goods their capsules can store, including medical supplies and military gear. Fiaschetti emphasized the critical importance of “speed and autonomy” for military operations, highlighting that the autonomous systems will enable precise landings of the capsules at designated locations.

Inversion Space identifies the Defense Department as its primary customer, with plans to expand into more affordable options for the private sector once its infrastructure is fully operational. The company has yet to reveal the load capacity for its capsules.

During the Ray mission in October, Inversion Space’s capsule will remain in orbit for several weeks. Ground teams will monitor the capsule’s condition and gather valuable data. At the end of the mission, the capsule will execute a deorbit burn using its onboard rocket engine. Following reentry, it will deploy two parachutes, also developed by Inversion Space, for a controlled splashdown off the coast of California. This mission’s data will be instrumental in developing larger cargo capsules for future operational missions.

Inversion Space’s concept echoes SpaceX’s “Earth to Earth” transportation proposal from a few years ago. Notably, Fiaschetti is a former propulsion engineer for both SpaceX and Relativity Space. The company faces competition from Sierra Space, whose Ghost vehicle is in the final testing phase and also promises to deliver cargo within a 90-minute timeframe.

Inversion Space’s advancements in space-based logistics represent a significant leap forward, potentially revolutionizing how military and emergency supplies are delivered worldwide.

By Impact Lab