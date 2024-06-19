Recent tests have shown that MASH Makes’ waste-based biofuel is a viable ‘drop-in’ replacement for fossil fuels in the shipping sector. In collaboration with the global shipping company NORDEN, this innovative biofuel will now be trialed in live vessels. These trials mark a significant step towards achieving net-zero emissions, with biofuel poised to play a crucial role in decarbonizing shipping and heavy industry.

Shipping, which facilitates over 80% of global trade, consumes more than 330 million tons of fossil fuel annually, accounting for over 3% of global CO2 emissions—more than the entire country of Germany. Decarbonizing this essential part of the global economy is vital to meeting climate goals, but traditional green technologies have struggled to achieve this.

MASH Makes developed its biofuel to address this challenge and decouple the industry’s growth from carbon emissions. The company’s proprietary thermochemical process transforms a wide range of waste products into energy and carbon removal solutions, aiming for a positive environmental impact at the gigaton-level.

Henrik Røjel, Head of Decarbonization & Climate Solutions at NORDEN, stated, “These results confirm the quality of MASH Makes’ biofuel as a viable new sustainable fuel for shipping. We’re excited to be part of this journey together with MASH Makes and provide new sustainable fuel options that will support decarbonization in shipping and other critical industries.”

In addition to biofuel, MASH Makes produces biochar from agricultural by-products, which improves soil fertility and permanently removes carbon emissions from the atmosphere. Biochar sequesters carbon that would otherwise be released during the decomposition of farm waste, providing a potential game-changer for environmental sustainability. MASH Makes’ recent three-season field trial of its biochar demonstrated a 21% average increase in crop yield per season.

MASH Makes’ first plant in Karnataka, India, processes 23,700 tons of agricultural waste annually, with larger plants under development in India and Vietnam. Their technology is designed to fit within a shipping container, enabling marginalized rural populations in the Global South to participate in and benefit from the green transition.

Irfan Shaikh, Head of Agriculture at NGO MANAVLOK, noted, “We’ve seen positive results in crop yields across multiple seasons, leading to significantly higher returns for farmers. By using MASH Makes’ biochar, farmers can also reduce their reliance on fossil fuel-based inputs that harm the climate.”

In recognition of its innovative approach and scalable solutions, MASH Makes has been announced as a Top 20 finalist for the XPRIZE Carbon Removal, moving on to compete for a $50 million prize. The contest aims to combat climate change and rebalance the Earth’s carbon cycle by fostering innovative solutions from around the globe.

MASH Makes’ waste-based biofuel and biochar offer promising solutions for reducing carbon emissions and improving sustainability in the shipping industry and agriculture. With ongoing trials and expanding production capabilities, these innovations could play a significant role in the global transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

By Impact Lab