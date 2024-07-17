In a groundbreaking initiative that marries ancient tradition with cutting-edge technology, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial operation of the world’s first electric abra, a traditional wooden boat manufactured using 3D printing technology.

The 20-passenger vessel was created by Abu Dhabi’s Al Seer Marine, in collaboration with Tasneef Maritime, Japan’s Mitsubishi, and Germany’s Siemens and Torqeedo. According to a recent RTA press release, the abra retains its traditional design while supporting Dubai’s ambitious 3D printing strategy aimed at positioning the UAE as a global hub for 3D printing by 2030. This innovative approach is expected to reduce manufacturing time by 90%, lower costs by 30%, and cut operation and maintenance expenses by 30%.

The electric abra also aligns with RTA’s environmental sustainability goals for maritime transport, aiming to reduce Dubai’s carbon footprint.

The new abra features the longest monocoque structure (a design where the external skin supports the load) created using 3D printing technology. It measures 36 feet (11 meters) in length and 10.1 feet (3.1 meters) in width. The vessel is powered by an electric propulsion system, featuring two 10-kilowatt motors and lithium batteries.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, announced that the abra would begin trial operations at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line. “During this phase, we will monitor the abra’s performance and compare it with our current 20-passenger fiberglass abras,” Al Tayer stated.

While the electric abra represents the future of Dubai’s water transport, RTA is also focusing on enhancing existing infrastructure. As part of its master plan to improve marine transport services, the authority is upgrading four traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek.

Two of the abra stations have already been completed, with the remaining two scheduled for completion by August 2025. These improvements include new floating docks, expanded waiting areas, and enhanced accessibility features, aiming to better serve the 14 million annual passengers while reducing maintenance costs.

Progress on these upgrades has been steady. In February 2023, RTA completed improvements to the Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station, followed by the Deira Old Souq Station in February 2024. The remaining two stations—Dubai Old Souq and Al Sabkha—are slated for completion by August 2025.

The comprehensive improvement works include replacing floating docks to ensure passenger safety, providing retail spaces for enhanced customer services, and adding facilities for employees and operators. Bike racks will be installed to promote transport integration.

Passenger waiting areas will be expanded and improved, with priority seating and dedicated spaces for People of Determination. The project also involves widening docking spaces by 15%, increasing shaded waiting areas by 100%, and expanding commercial spaces by 27%. These changes will boost compliance with the Dubai Code by 87%.

Through these innovations, Dubai is not only preserving its rich maritime heritage but also leading the way in sustainable, efficient, and technologically advanced transport solutions.

