A recent Pew Research Center survey reveals that majorities of U.S. adults under 30 consider dealing with global climate change (59%), preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction (56%), and protecting the United States from terrorist attacks (55%) as top foreign policy priorities. These three issues stand out as the only ones that young adults see as top priorities among the 22 long-term foreign policy goals surveyed.

In contrast, fewer young adults prioritize other significant issues:

Reducing the spread of infectious diseases (45%)

Reducing the flow of illegal drugs into the country (39%)

Promoting and defending human rights in other countries (36%)

While these foreign policy goals are important to young adults, they place less emphasis on climate change when considering domestic priorities. A separate survey conducted in January shows that young adults prioritize strengthening the economy, improving education, and reducing health care costs over climate change.

Young Adults’ Views on Supporting Other Countries

The survey also indicates that many young adults do not prioritize several forms of international support. Notably, 48% of 18- to 29-year-olds believe supporting Israel should be given no priority—the highest for any foreign policy goal surveyed. Additionally, 26% of young adults think finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be given no priority. In a separate February survey, 29% of young adults said the U.S. should play no role in diplomatically resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict, while 13% said it should play a major role, and 25% were unsure.

When it comes to other foreign policy goals, 34% of young adults believe that supporting Ukraine should not be a priority, and an identical share say the same about promoting democracy in other nations. Furthermore, young adults do not highly prioritize technological goals such as being a leader in developing artificial intelligence (26%) and space exploration (28%).

Comparison with Older Adults’ Priorities

Older adults have different priorities compared to younger adults. For instance, dealing with global climate change is a lower priority for older adults:

38% of adults aged 30-49

43% of those aged 50-64

39% of those aged 65 and older

In fact, global climate change ranks 11th among the 22 policy goals for adults aged 65 and older and those aged 50-64, and it ranks 8th for those aged 30-49. Promoting and defending human rights in other countries is another issue where young adults (36%) prioritize it more than older age groups (no more than 25%).

Older Adults’ Top Priorities

For adults aged 30 and older, the top foreign policy priority is protecting the U.S. from terrorist attacks. These individuals were alive during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which influences their prioritization. Other top priorities for older adults include reducing the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. and preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction. These issues are particularly important to the oldest Americans:

84% of those aged 65 and older prioritize reducing the flow of illegal drugs

76% prioritize preventing the spread of weapons of mass destruction

Sizable shares of adults aged 30 and older, especially those 65 and older, also prioritize:

Limiting the power and influence of China

Maintaining the United States’ military advantage

Limiting the power and influence of Russia

About two-thirds or more of adults aged 65 and older say each of these goals should be top priorities, compared to about four-in-ten or more among those aged 30-49 and 50-64. In contrast, only about a third or fewer of adults under 30 view these as top priorities.

Similarities Across Age Groups

One area of common ground is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In each age group surveyed, about a third or fewer say resolving this conflict should be a top priority, while the largest shares believe it should be given some priority.

This survey highlights the generational differences in foreign policy priorities, reflecting how lived experiences and current global events shape perspectives across age groups.

