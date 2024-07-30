Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have devised a groundbreaking method to separate salt from water using bioinspired 3D-printed solar steam generators (SSGs). This innovation promises a more affordable and less energy-intensive solution for desalinating seawater.

Innovative Design and Materials

The research team, led by Yanbei Hou, utilized a novel metal-organic framework (MOF) derived fusing agent in a multi-jet fusion (MJF) 3D printer. This technique enabled the creation of SSGs with a capillary pore structure, enhancing their performance. Encapsulating iron oxide particles (Fe3O4) in a carbon layer (C@Fe3O4 hybrids), derived from MOF, allowed the SSGs to effectively absorb sunlight and convert it into heat.

“When exposed to sunlight, the SSG’s temperature increases, facilitating water evaporation,” Hou explained to Interesting Engineering. The capillary pore structure ensures efficient wicking and uniform spreading of water across the SSG surface, promoting continuous heat absorption and subsequent water evaporation.

Enhanced Performance and Efficiency

The MJF printing technology facilitated the creation of intricate structures with a high specific surface area. This increased the contact area between water and air, further enhancing water evaporation. Hou simplified the process, stating, “The SSG absorbs sunlight and converts it into thermal energy, which is then uniformly transferred to water, resulting in its absorption of heat and subsequent evaporation.”

The new machine addresses challenges faced by traditional desalination processes and champions sustainability by utilizing renewable energy sources like solar power, thus reducing the carbon footprint.

Proven Effectiveness

According to a statement by the American Institute of Physics, the desalinated water from the SSG consistently met drinking water standards, proving the system’s effectiveness over prolonged periods. Hou highlighted that the water evaporation rate of the MJF-printed SSGs remained stable, reaching up to 1.55 kilograms of water per square meter per hour. “These results not only compare favorably to reported polymeric SSGs but also outperform the majority of data,” he noted. The bioinspired design, crafted with miniature tree-shaped microstructures, was inspired by plant transpiration, enhancing the SSG’s efficiency.

Versatility and Future Applications

Kun Zhou, a professor of mechanical engineering at NTU, explained that the bioinspired tree-like arrangement boosts water transport and evaporation efficiency. Beyond desalination, the SSG technology has potential applications as a heating device due to its good thermal insulation and sound absorption properties, making it suitable for insulation and noise reduction. The capillary structure’s rapid water absorption abilities can also be employed for directional and quick water transport.

“These applications are theoretically feasible and hold significant potential for practical use,” Hou said.

In summary, the development of these bioinspired 3D-printed solar steam generators represents a significant advancement in desalination technology, combining sustainability with efficiency and opening up new possibilities for various practical applications.

