In a groundbreaking development for the aviation industry, Embraer has introduced the first automatic takeoff system on one of its commercial jets. The Embraer Enhanced Takeoff System (E2TS) is designed to provide its E2 passenger aircraft with an optimal profile and automated takeoff, increasing fuel capacity, extending range, and boosting onboard payload.

Unveiled on July 23 at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom, the Brazilian manufacturer claims that the E2TS improves rotation and trajectory, reduces field length, and lessens pilot workload without requiring any aircraft modifications beyond a software update.

Automatic landing systems, or autoland, have been part of commercial aviation since the 1960s and have become more prevalent in recent decades. Now, Embraer’s autonomous takeoff system marks a world first for any commercial aircraft, set to enter service by the end of 2025. The E2TS promises enhanced takeoff and landing profiles and offers an additional range of approximately 350 miles.

Embraer has already begun offering this option to customers, highlighting the system’s potential to “extract more value out of the ecosystem” and generate significant interest, as reported by Aerospace Global News. The system operates through a patented software upgrade to the existing flight control system, eliminating the need for aircraft modifications. Pilots activate auto takeoff mode, set the autothrottle, and engage the autopilot. While pilots remain responsible for heading and power lever settings, the system manages the rotation.

The E2’s GTF engines also benefit from newly optimized climb thrust, which decreases engine demands and extends time on the wing by up to 10 percent. Over 15 years, this improvement can save operators approximately half a million dollars per aircraft. Overall, Embraer says E2TS enhances takeoff efficiency, reduces pilot workload, extends aircraft range, and offers significant cost savings through engine optimization.

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, stated that the decision to develop and launch the E2TS stemmed from customer demand and the desire to advance their avionics capabilities to the “next level.” According to LaraNews, Meijer confirmed that offers have already been extended to customers to retrofit the E2TS on aircraft currently awaiting delivery once it is launched.

Airbus was the first to trial an automated takeoff system with its Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off, and Landing (ATTOL) project, which concluded in June 2020 after an extensive two-year flight test program. In the project, Airbus demonstrated fully automatic vision-based taxiing, takeoff, and landing using onboard image recognition technology.

More than 500 test flights were conducted during the project, with about 450 flights devoted to collecting raw video data to support and improve algorithms. The autonomous flight capabilities were verified during six test flights, each including five takeoffs and landings.

The goal of the ATTOL project was to investigate how pilot focus could shift from aircraft operations to mission management and strategic decision-making through autonomous technologies, including machine learning algorithms and automated tools for data classification, processing, and model generation. This project allowed Airbus to assess the potential of these technologies to enhance future aircraft operations while maintaining the highest levels of safety. However, Airbus did not implement the system in commercial airplanes still in operation.

By Impact Lab