Lung diseases claim millions of lives globally each year, with limited treatment options and inadequate animal models for research. Now, researchers have made a significant advancement by developing a mucus-based bioink for 3D printing lung tissue, as detailed in a study published in ACS Applied Bio Materials. This innovation holds promise for better understanding and treating chronic lung conditions.

While lung transplants offer a lifeline to some, the shortage of donor organs limits this option. Medications and treatments can manage symptoms of diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis, but no cure exists. Traditional research methods using rodents often fall short in accurately replicating human pulmonary diseases and predicting drug safety and efficacy. In response, bioengineers are turning to lab-grown lung tissue, aiming to create more precise models or potential implant materials.

One promising technique involves 3D printing, but a suitable bioink to support lung cell growth has been elusive. Ashok Raichur and his team set out to address this challenge by leveraging mucin, a component of mucus not commonly used in bioprinting. Mucin’s molecular structure includes segments resembling epidermal growth factor, which promotes cell attachment and growth.

The researchers reacted mucin with methacrylic anhydride to create methacrylated mucin (MuMA). They then combined MuMA with lung cells and hyaluronic acid, a natural polymer that enhances the bioink’s viscosity and promotes cell adhesion and growth. After printing the bioink in various patterns, the team exposed it to blue light, crosslinking the MuMA molecules and stabilizing the structure into a porous gel that supports cell survival.

The resulting gel, with its interconnected pores, facilitated the diffusion of nutrients and oxygen, essential for cell growth and lung tissue formation. These printed structures proved to be non-toxic and biodegradable, suggesting potential for use as implants where the scaffold gradually integrates with newly grown lung tissue. Additionally, the bioink can be utilized to create 3D lung models for studying disease processes and testing new treatments.

This breakthrough in creating a mucus-based bioink for 3D printing lung tissue marks a significant step forward in the quest for more effective treatments and cures for chronic lung diseases.

By Impact Lab