German robotics manufacturer Neura has recently released a captivating video showcasing its latest humanoid robot, the 4NE-1, performing a variety of everyday tasks with remarkable precision. In the video, the robot is seen sorting items, moving packages, chopping vegetables, and even ironing what appears to be a t-shirt or a shirt.

Though the video is composed of edited segments, 4NE-1 is shown excelling at each task. However, the extent of the editing and the specific conditions under which these tasks were performed remain undisclosed. Despite this, the video has sparked excitement about the potential of humanoid robots and curiosity about Neura’s latest innovation.

According to Neura’s website, the 4NE-1 is designed to handle a range of daily and industrial chores. The company had access to Nvidia’s suite of services, models, and computing platforms to develop, train, and build this next generation of humanoid robotics. In fact, Neura credits Nvidia for playing a crucial role in bringing their humanoid robot to life at an accelerated pace.

The 4NE-1 robot stands at an average human height of 5.9 feet (1.8 meters) and weighs around 176 pounds (80 kg). It can carry loads of up to 33 pounds (15 kg) with ease. The robot operates on Neura’s proprietary Neuraverse platform and has a maximum speed of 1.8 miles per hour (3 km/h), as detailed on the company’s website.

One of the standout features of 4NE-1 is its interchangeable forearms, which can be swapped out depending on the specific task at hand. Neura emphasizes that 4NE-1 is a truly collaborative robot, designed to take over tedious tasks both at home and in the workplace, allowing humans to focus on more creative or enjoyable activities.

Neura’s video also highlights that the 4NE-1 can be operated remotely and is equipped with sensor skin and reinforced learning capabilities, enabling it to continually improve its performance. This feature underscores the robot’s potential to adapt and enhance its functionality over time.

Neura is among several companies globally racing to develop a widely accepted humanoid robot capable of handling menial household chores and industrial tasks. Earlier this year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed his ambitious plans for Tesla’s Optimus robot program, predicting that the robot could make Tesla a $25 trillion company. Musk also anticipated that over 1,000 humanoid robots would be working in Tesla factories by next year.

Adding to the growing interest in humanoid robots, a video shared on TikTok earlier this year showcased the inner workings of a Chinese humanoid robot factory operated by Ex Robots, offering a glimpse of numerous robots in various stages of development.

As robotics technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, Neura’s 4NE-1 represents a significant step forward in the quest to integrate humanoid robots into everyday life, promising to transform how we approach both domestic and industrial tasks.

By Impact Lab