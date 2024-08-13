NanoHive Medical, a pioneer in 3D-printed titanium spinal fusion implants, has successfully raised $7 million in Series C funding to fuel its rapid growth and enhance profitability. This new investment will primarily support the expansion of NanoHive’s commercial footprint across the U.S. and drive the development of their innovative Hive portfolio, which includes advanced soft titanium implants and smart sensor technology.

The funding will also enable NanoHive to explore selected international markets and strengthen strategic partnerships. The company is focused on bringing its specialized spinal fusion technology to a wider audience, offering customized and clinically proven solutions for patients.

Patrick O’Donnell, CEO of NanoHive Medical, expressed enthusiasm about the new funding, stating, “We are fortunate to have investors who not only believe in our team and technology but also have a strong track record of guiding companies toward profitability. Our entire organization is eager to expand the successful clinical experiences of our Hive Soft Titanium portfolio to more patients, surgeons, and markets.”

In conjunction with the Series C financing, NanoHive Medical has welcomed Greg Hoffman and David Scott to its Board of Directors. Hoffman, Managing Partner of Hoffco Holdings, and Scott, co-founder and former CEO of Xator Corporation, bring extensive experience in scaling companies. They join the existing leadership team, which includes Sami El-Saden, Ian Helmar (CTO), and Patrick O’Donnell (CEO).

NanoHive Medical is dedicated to advancing the field of spinal surgery through the development and commercialization of highly specialized 3D-printed spinal fusion implants. These Soft Titanium implants are known for their superior integration and durability, offering tailored solutions for patients with positive clinical outcomes.

With the backing of seasoned investors and strategic partners, NanoHive Medical is poised to bring its innovative spinal fusion solutions to a broader market, making significant strides in spinal surgery.

By Impact Lab