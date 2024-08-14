Researchers at Chouaïb Doukkali University in Morocco have achieved a significant breakthrough in solar energy technology by developing an advanced type of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar panel. This innovative design not only enhances efficiency but also addresses the durability challenges that have long plagued traditional PVT modules.

Central to the new PVT panel is a custom-designed channel-box heat exchanger. This component ensures optimal convective heat exchange by allowing the entire surface of the solar panel to be in direct contact with a cooling fluid. The research team explained, “A new aluminum heat exchanger configuration, consisting of 94 channels and attached directly to the PV module, was designed.”

Solving Temperature Inequality for Enhanced Durability

One of the key advancements of this design is its ability to address temperature variation—a common issue that leads to the deterioration and reduced lifespan of conventional PVT panels. The researchers noted, “This proposal seeks to solve the problem of temperature inequality, which impacts the durability of PV panels.”

The new PVT panel is composed of several crucial elements, including a photovoltaic module, a Tedlar layer, two transparent ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) layers, and a glass cover plate. The heat exchanger, which plays a vital role in the panel’s operation, is divided into an aluminum solid zone and another section where water flows as the cooling medium. This exchanger is further segmented into three parts: a coolant inlet (AZ), heat exchange (ZE), and fluid evacuation (VZ).

Simulation Results and Performance Enhancements

Simulations conducted using COMSOL software have produced promising results, demonstrating that the panel can achieve an electrical efficiency of 12.11%, a thermal efficiency of 78.59%, and an impressive overall efficiency of 90.7%. The simulations underscored the significant influence of the cooling fluid’s flow rate on the panel’s performance.

According to the experiments, for every 10 L/h increase in flow rate, the temperature of the solar cell drops by 33.59°F, resulting in a power output boost of 0.798 W and an enhancement of 0.051% in cell efficiency.

The heat exchange zone of the panel features an alveolar plate with a 0.4 mm thick flat top wall in contact with the PV module and a 0.4 mm thick bottom wall. The researchers highlighted that this configuration “facilitates the optimum transfer of the heat between the PV module and the circulating cooling fluid within the channels.” They concluded that the proposed PVT-C offers excellent results in terms of temperature uniformity and overall performance.

A Promising Future for Sustainable Energy

The new PVT panel’s seamless integration into building structures, along with its adaptability for either air or water heating, makes it a versatile and valuable addition to sustainable building design. This innovation in solar panel technology not only showcases promising potential for sustainable energy solutions but also has the potential to revolutionize the solar energy landscape with its improved efficiency and durability.

