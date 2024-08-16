Since the 1970s, luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) have aimed to boost solar energy capture by utilizing luminescent materials to convert and concentrate sunlight onto photovoltaic (PV) cells. Unlike traditional concentrators that rely on mirrors and lenses, LSCs can harvest diffuse light, making them ideal for applications like building-integrated photovoltaics, where their semitransparent and colorful nature offers aesthetic benefits. However, scaling up LSCs to cover larger areas has been challenging due to issues like self-absorption of photoluminescent (PL) photons within the waveguide.

Researchers at Ritsumeikan University in Japan have introduced an innovative “leaf LSC” model designed to overcome these challenges by improving the collection and transfer of light to PV cells. The leaf LSC approach addresses scalability by using smaller, interconnected luminescent components that function like leaves on a tree, enhancing both efficiency and practicality.

As reported in the Journal of Photonics for Energy (JPE), this new setup involves placing luminescent plates around a central luminescent fiber, with the plates’ sides facing the fiber. This configuration allows incident photons to be converted into PL photons by the plates, which then travel through the fiber and are collected at its tip by a PV cell. To further boost efficiency, clear lightguides connect multiple fibers to a single PV cell, increasing the incident area of the LSC while minimizing photon losses due to self-absorption and scattering.

The modular design of the leaf LSC offers several advantages. By reducing the size of individual modules, researchers have significantly improved photon collection efficiency. For instance, decreasing the side length of a square leaf LSC from 50 mm to 10 mm led to a notable increase in photon collection efficiency. This modular approach also allows for easy replacement of damaged units and integration of advanced luminescent materials as they become available.

To further enhance the system’s efficiency, the researchers incorporated techniques from traditional planar LSCs—such as edge mirrors and tandem structures—into the leaf LSC design. Their experiments demonstrated that the optical efficiency of these leaf-like structures can be accurately calculated based on the spectrum and intensity of incident light, using a single-spot excitation technique.

According to JPE Editor-in-Chief Sean Shaheen, professor of engineering and physics at the University of Colorado Boulder and fellow of the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute, “These findings demonstrate a creative approach that advances the concept of luminescent solar concentrators to effectively guide sunlight toward adjacent photovoltaic devices. By combining scalable, bio-inspired designs with enhancements in optical engineering, the authors have increased the efficiency of their devices toward what is needed for practical use.”

Optimizing photon collection in LSCs may pave the way for more flexible and scalable solar energy solutions. This innovative approach could revolutionize the application of solar concentrators, making them more efficient and adaptable for various uses, from large-scale installations to building-integrated systems. As this technology advances, it holds the potential to significantly enhance the performance of solar energy systems and contribute to more sustainable energy solutions.

By Impact Lab