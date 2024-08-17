In a groundbreaking development, Danish energy giant Ørsted has launched the world’s first heavy-lift cargo drone operations at an offshore wind farm. The drones are being deployed at the Borssele 1&2 Offshore Wind Farm, where they will transport cargo from a vessel to all 94 wind turbines, marking a significant leap in operational efficiency and safety.

The heavy-lift cargo drones (HLCD), capable of carrying up to 100 kg, will play a pivotal role in reducing both costs and time associated with maintenance and logistics at the wind farm. This initiative follows successful concept testing last year at the Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK, and now sees the 70 kg drones fully operational in a live campaign.

One of the key benefits of using drones for cargo transport is the enhanced safety for personnel working on the wind farm. By minimizing the need for multiple ship journeys, the drones reduce the risks associated with traditional methods, where vessels would sail from turbine to turbine, using cranes to lift equipment. Instead, the drones will efficiently deliver cargo directly to the top of each turbine’s nacelle, significantly reducing the time required for these operations.

According to Ørsted, the drone flights from the offshore supply vessel to the turbines take just about four minutes each. In contrast, the conventional method without drones could take up to six hours—making the drone operations nearly 90 times faster. Taking into account the time saved on vessel transport between turbines and to shore, Ørsted reports that tasks at Borssele have been completed 10-15 times faster than usual.

Rasmus Errboe, Ørsted’s Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO, highlighted the broader implications of this technological advancement: “Ørsted has led offshore wind’s journey from a niche technology to a cost-competitive and large-scale source of renewable power. The drones at Borssele 1&2 are a great example of this, as they will improve safety, bring down carbon emissions, and reduce the cost of operating offshore wind farms, further improving the commercial fundamentals of offshore wind for investors, governments, and corporations.”

With in-house research and development capabilities, Ørsted is committed to continuing to harness cutting-edge technology to make green energy more affordable, reliable, efficient, and sustainable across the entire value chain.

By Impact Lab