Next month, London’s Oxford Airport will host the world’s first synthetic aviation fuel (SAF) demonstrator plant, marking a significant milestone in the quest to decarbonize air travel. The plant, developed by Oxford-based carbon capture and utilization company OXCCU, aims to produce one kilogram of SAF daily, showcasing the potential of synthetic fuels to revolutionize the aviation industry.

Synthetic Aviation Fuels: A Path to Decarbonization

Synthetic aviation fuels, also known as Power-to-Liquid (PtL) fuels, offer a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions in aviation. These fuels are made using carbon captured from other processes, making them a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Like conventional jet fuel, SAF consists of hydrocarbons and can be seamlessly integrated into existing jet engines. Trial flights powered by 100% SAF have already been successfully conducted worldwide, with estimates suggesting that SAF could reduce aviation emissions by up to 80%. This potential has spurred significant research and development efforts in recent years.

How Is SAF Produced?

There are various methods for producing SAF, each depending on the starting material, which can range from woody biomass and vegetable oils to hyper-fermented sugars and algae-derived oils. The production process generally involves combining carbon from the feedstock with hydrogen in the air to create long hydrocarbon chains suitable for use as jet fuel. However, each type of SAF has specific blending limits according to ASTM standards.

OXCCU’s approach stands out from conventional methods. Instead of relying on food or biomass, the company uses captured carbon as the primary feedstock, combined with renewable energy to synthesize SAF. This environmentally friendly method not only shortens the production process by eliminating energy-intensive steps but also significantly reduces the cost of SAF, which could accelerate its adoption across the aviation industry. Additionally, this approach creates a new market for captured CO2, offering an alternative to storing it underground.

“The fuel we’ve already made in a single step from CO2 in the lab has created great excitement with its potential to massively reduce the cost of SAF, but the scale up is key,” said Andrew Symes, CEO of OXCCU, in a press release.

Scaling Up Production for a Greener Future

The OX1 demonstrator plant at Oxford Airport will produce one kilogram of SAF each day. The data and fuel generated at this facility will inform the design, construction, and operation of OXCCU’s larger SAF plant planned for Saltend Chemical Park in Hull. Once operational, this facility is expected to produce 160 kilograms of SAF daily.

“Our mission is to enable future generations to fly without a climate impact, and to do that we need cost-effective PtL SAF. This launch marks a key step in achieving that goal,” Symes added.

This pioneering project represents a crucial step toward making sustainable aviation a reality, paving the way for a future where air travel can be both efficient and environmentally responsible.

