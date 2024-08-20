Scientists have developed a revolutionary type of “smart insulin” that adjusts to blood sugar levels in real-time, offering hope for millions of people with type 1 diabetes. This innovative insulin remains inactive in the body until needed, instantly activating to manage blood sugar. Researchers from the US, Australia, and China collaborated on this groundbreaking development, which closely mimics the body’s natural response to changing glucose levels.

While insulin has been a life-saving treatment for over a century, managing blood sugar remains challenging for those with type 1 diabetes. “It’s time for science to find ways to lift that burden,” said Rachel Connor, Director of Research Partnerships at JDRF UK, one of the key organizations behind this project.

Glucose-Responsive Insulins: A New Hope

Currently, individuals with type 1 diabetes must inject synthetic insulin multiple times daily to maintain stable blood sugar levels. However, traditional insulins cannot adapt to future fluctuations, often requiring additional doses throughout the day. This can lead to both short- and long-term health complications and significantly impact mental well-being.

The newly developed glucose-responsive insulins (GRIs) offer a promising solution. These smart insulins activate only when blood sugar levels rise too high, preventing hyperglycemia, and deactivate when levels drop too low, avoiding hypoglycemia. Experts believe that in the future, patients may only need to take insulin once a week.

Significant Funding for Advanced Research

The development of smart insulins has received substantial financial backing through the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge, a collaboration between Diabetes UK, JDRF, and the Steve Morgan Foundation, which is investing £50 million in advanced research. Dr. Tim Heise, Vice-Chair of the Scientific Advisory Panel for the Grand Challenge, describes smart insulin as a potential “holy grail” in the fight against type 1 diabetes, bringing treatment closer to a cure than ever before.

The Grand Challenge is funding six new research projects, with over £2.7 million dedicated to accelerating the development of insulins that better mimic a healthy pancreas. Four of these projects focus on glucose-responsive insulins, while another aims to create an ultra-fast, short-acting insulin. This faster-acting insulin would be crucial for improving insulin pumps and closed-loop systems that adjust insulin in real-time based on blood glucose levels.

These advancements could significantly improve the quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes, making blood sugar management easier and reducing the risk of long-term complications.

By Impact Lab