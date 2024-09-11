The Saskatchewan government, in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and Westinghouse, has announced an $80 million CAD project to develop the innovative eVinci microreactor. This project aims to demonstrate the capabilities of the eVinci, a compact, versatile nuclear reactor that could revolutionize energy production in Saskatchewan and beyond.

Premier Scott Moe highlighted the transformative potential of this technology, emphasizing its ability to meet Saskatchewan’s unique energy needs while reducing air pollution. According to Westinghouse, each eVinci unit could help cut up to 55,000 tons of air pollution annually.

The eVinci microreactor stands out for its flexibility, capable of generating five megawatts of electricity or producing over 13 megawatts of high-temperature heat. It can also operate in combined heat and power mode, making it suitable for various energy demands. Its compact design allows the supporting infrastructure to fit within the size of a standard hockey rink, facilitating easy integration into existing power grids.

Unlike traditional nuclear reactors, the eVinci utilizes “heat pipe technology” for cooling, eliminating the need for water. This innovative feature makes it more adaptable, especially for remote or underserved locations. After eight years of use, the unit can be removed and replaced, similar to a battery.

Westinghouse also commits to handling the used fuel responsibly, storing it securely or returning it to their facilities. This reduces the risks associated with nuclear waste and enhances the reactor’s appeal as a sustainable energy source.

This first eVinci unit is expected to serve as proof-of-concept, with SRC CEO Mike Crabtree emphasizing its role in shaping future community and industrial energy solutions. Westinghouse President Patrick Fragman praised the partnership, noting the eVinci’s transportable, carbon-free, water-independent design, which makes it a perfect fit for Saskatchewan’s clean energy goals.

With its innovative features, the eVinci microreactor is poised to play a key role in the future of sustainable energy, both in Saskatchewan and around the world.

By Impact Lab