Since its founding in 2022, Azure Printed Homes has rapidly emerged as a major player in the construction industry by using recycled polymers to build homes. In just one year, the company achieved sales exceeding $4 million and secured pre-orders worth $30 million for 2024.

“We are addressing both the housing crisis and the dire need as a society to reduce and eliminate plastic waste,” said Ross Maguire, CEO of Azure. “The ability to solve two of the biggest problems at once, and to do it quickly and with superb quality, has contributed greatly to our growing success.”

Azure’s growth is also supported by favorable trends in the U.S. housing market. An increasing number of states are facilitating the construction of smaller residential units, such as studios and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), on existing properties. Lower mortgage interest rates and more efficient approval processes are also driving the demand for Azure’s innovative housing solutions. Additionally, the company benefits from reduced transportation costs, as its 3D-printed units are prefabricated in factories and can be delivered quickly.

Looking to the future, Azure plans to expand further, particularly in the affordable housing sector. The company’s first large-scale project, involving 100 homes, is set to begin in Bennet, Colorado, in 2025. Azure’s innovative approach has also garnered national attention, with Fast Company magazine recognizing it as one of the most promising businesses in the “Small and Mighty” and “Best World-Changing Idea” categories.

By combining 3D printing with sustainable, recycled materials, Azure Printed Homes is not only setting new standards for eco-friendly construction but also helping to address global housing shortages.

By Impact Lab