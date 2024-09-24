Sierra Space has successfully tested its Carbothermal Oxygen Production Reactor at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, achieving the first automated extraction of oxygen from simulated lunar soil in a lunar-like environment. This milestone represents a major step forward in developing space technologies essential for sustaining life beyond Earth.

Once scaled, the technology will be capable of producing large amounts of oxygen, supporting one of NASA’s primary goals for the Artemis program: establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon. Through Artemis missions, NASA aims to land the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for long-term lunar habitation and setting the stage for future missions to Mars.

“This sustainable future begins with developing the core technology and systems that create oxygen in that environment, using local natural resources,” said Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space.

In 2023, NASA scientists successfully extracted oxygen from simulated lunar soil in a vacuum, advancing in-situ resource utilization—a critical step in helping future astronauts harness natural resources on the Moon’s surface. The carbothermal reactor developed by Sierra Space performs this oxygen extraction through a process called carbothermal reduction. This method, used for decades on Earth to produce steel and solar panels, involves heating carbon dioxide or monoxide to high temperatures.

In August 2023, Sierra Space engineers tested the technology by using a lunar regolith simulant inside a thermal vacuum chamber at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. This simulated the extreme conditions of the Moon’s south pole, an area rich in water-ice. The Sierra Space system successfully handled the regolith and performed carbothermal reduction, releasing oxygen from the minerals within the simulant under lunar-like pressures and temperatures.

Sierra Space’s successful test confirmed that its oxygen extraction technology is ready for real-world applications. The system reached Technology Readiness Level Six (TRL-6), meaning it is now mature enough to be incorporated into a lunar mission as a technology demonstrator.

The tests were conducted in a temperature range from –45 degrees Celsius to 1,800 degrees Celsius, mimicking the harsh conditions on the Moon. Additionally, the team overcame the challenge of transporting artificial lunar regolith, a rough and angular material, through the system. A patent-pending valve design enabled the safe handling of potentially hazardous particles, and the reactor sealed gases securely, demonstrating over 10,000 successful operational cycles.

“With our breakthrough technology that can provide a reliable source of oxygen in-situ, Sierra Space is poised to play a potential role in NASA’s Artemis program and other initiatives aimed at establishing a permanent human presence on the lunar surface,” said Vice.

Oxygen is a critical resource not only for human respiration but also as a propellant for spacecraft, making this breakthrough a game-changer for sustainable space exploration. The ability to generate oxygen on the Moon will reduce the cost of future Mars missions and support the establishment of a long-term lunar presence.

Sierra Space is also contributing to the 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) capability study, a research and development initiative under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), furthering their role in the future of space exploration.

By Impact Lab