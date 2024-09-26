Researchers at the University of Southampton have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by storing the entire human genome on a 5D memory crystal, a technological advancement that could preserve data for billions of years. This development opens the door for future science to potentially revive humanity—or other species—from extinction, should such technology become feasible.

The 5D memory crystal, developed by the University’s Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC), has the potential to create a permanent repository for the genomic information of endangered species, including plants and animals. “The 5D memory crystal allows us to envision an enduring archive of genomic data,” explained Professor Peter Kazansky, lead researcher in optoelectronics. “In the future, it might be possible to restore complex organisms if the necessary scientific advancements occur.”

The 5D memory crystal, made from material similar to fused quartz, represents a major leap in data storage. Known for its extreme chemical and thermal stability, this crystal can withstand harsh environments, including temperatures up to 1000°C, freezing conditions, direct impacts, and even cosmic radiation. Unlike traditional storage methods that degrade over time, this crystal remains intact for billions of years.

To create this advanced storage medium, the Southampton team used ultra-fast lasers to inscribe data into nanostructured voids within the silica. These features are as small as 20 nanometers and are encoded using a unique five-dimensional system. This system incorporates two optical dimensions and three spatial coordinates, allowing for far more efficient and durable data storage compared to traditional methods that rely on surface-level marks.

While genetic information alone cannot currently recreate living organisms, synthetic biology has made significant strides in recent years. For example, in 2010, Dr. Craig Venter’s team successfully created a synthetic bacterium. Kazansky is optimistic about future possibilities: “We know from the work of others that simple organisms can be synthesized in a lab and used to create viable living specimens. This makes the concept of storing entire genomes for future restoration more realistic.”

In their research, the team inscribed the entire human genome into the crystal, with each of the roughly three billion letters of DNA sequenced 150 times to ensure accuracy. Helixwork Technologies partnered with the researchers in this deep-read sequencing effort. The crystal itself is stored in the Memory of Mankind repository, a time capsule hidden in an Austrian salt cave near Hallstatt.

In addition to the genome, the crystal contains key elements essential to life, including hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen, as well as the DNA bases adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine. The molecular structures and gene placement within chromosomes are also inscribed, along with symbols inspired by NASA’s Pioneer spacecraft plaques—signifying the crystal’s connection to humanity.

“We may never know if these memory crystals will travel as far as the Pioneer plaques, but we are confident they will outlast them in terms of survival,” said Kazansky. This revolutionary technology not only represents a profound leap in data preservation but also provides hope for a future in which genomes stored on 5D crystals could one day help revive extinct species or even humanity itself.

